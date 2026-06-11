Locke sets her sights on first Salver silverware

MAXINE LOCKE, who recently switched her kennel from Romford to Arc track Central Park, is hoping to start her attachment to the Sittingbourne venue in style with a four-pronged assault on the Kent Silver Salver.

The Category One competition, over the track’s 277m trip, starts on Saturday and the Essex-based trainer runs Headford Wayne, Beaming Isla, Droopys Rarity and Headford Cian in the Arc-backed event, which carries a first prize of £12,500.

Locke, who has established herself as one of the sport’s leading trainers with the success of the kennel’s JR Racing syndicate-owned team of stars, last tasted Category One success in August when their Headford Dane scooped Monmore’s Gold Cup.

But victory in the Silver Salver has evaded Locke since she secured her training licence as a teenager, and she is hoping this year to set the record straight after steering Beaming Isla to third place behind Rioja Oisin in last year’s final.

She said: “We got Isla to the final last year, but the Silver Salver has still evaded our trophy cabinet to date.

“We have a few chances this year. Headford Wayne isn’t the quickest starter, but he is quick enough to put in a decent sprint time and has a decent record at the track.

“Beaming Isla is our best sprinter. She has a good record in this competition and loves trap one so we’re hopeful of a good performance.

“Droopys Rarity enters the competition in good form after a win on Tuesday night and Headford Cian is the one we probably know the least about at this stage, although he won a maiden race over course and distance in April.”

Droopys Rarity was among the winners as Locke enjoyed a five-timer on Tuesday night. He bagged a 21st career success when landing a D1 and his trainer now hopes the kennel’s strong run of form can carry over to Saturday’s card.

“The move has gone really well,” she said. “All the dogs have taken well to the track, and it’s great to see the pups getting wins on Tuesday night.”

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.