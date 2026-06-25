Locke hoping for ‘a miracle’ in red-hot Salver

MAXINE LOCKE, who recently switched her kennel attachment from Romford to Kent venue Central Park, has described her chances of landing a first Category One of 2026 as “needing a miracle” as her Headford Cian lines up in tomorrow’s Arc Silver Salver final at her new base.

Her local hopeful, who has performed with credit to finish second in both his heat and semi-final of the 277m competition, faces some of the cream of the two-bend crop in the £12,500 showdown - including 2025 Sprinter of the Year Shadow Storm.

“To qualify for the final is a great achievement,” said Locke (pictured). “But he really does need a miracle to win from five. Trapping isn’t his strength; if he could break quickly then he might have a chance.

“But looking at the competition, it is great to be represented in the final.

“Magical Luka caught everyone’s attention when the entries were confirmed, but Shadow Storm has been the star of the show so far and he’ll be a lot of people’s favourite.”

Tomorrow could cap a bumper weekend for Locke and her team, with the kennel also represented in tonight’s £7,500 Arc Puppy Trophy final at Sunderland.

Littermates Annadown Chip and Annadown Wendy will make the 570-mile round trip and Locke added: “It’s a long trip, but it’s worthwhile.

“Chip is well drawn and has taken to Sunderland well – on paper he’s the stronger of our two finalists.

“He’s improved every week, so fingers crossed we can start the weekend on a high note.”

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