Locals looking strong but raider Flare lights up Hove in Regency

LOCAL runners will numerically dominate Hove’s two big finals this weekend, but all eyes will be on superstar stayer Droopys Flare in her quest for a Category One title in the £20,000 Coral Regency after another sublime display in her semi-final on Saturday night.

Sheffield trainer Sean Parker’s St Leger and Golden Jacket runner-up is widely regarded as the best stayer in training and that accolade showed again over the 695m trip.

Racing into an early lead, the May 2023 whelp drew clear and cruised home by almost seven lengths in a fastest-of-the-night 41.41sec.

Parker reported all was well the morning after, saying: “She has that fast start in her locker, so her bagging the early lead wasn’t too much of a surprise and then she went about her business nicely.

“She has been a cracking bitch for us and it would be a crying shame were she to not ever win a big competition, but nothing is guaranteed in this sport.

“Over the last 18 months or so we have been in 11 finals, won a few Category Two events, but narrowly missed out in a number of Category Ones. It would be great for everyone at the kennel and of course her owner, John Stubbings, if she could get it done on Saturday night.”

Parker’s star will don the white jacket of trap three in the decider. Regarding the final and the draw, the trainer added: “I’m hopeful heading into the race. The trap draw is what it is - what matters is that she can secure a pitch on the rail at some point. Fingers crossed she can do that, then we have a great chance.

“Whatever happens, the St Leger at Dunstall Park in September will be her next target.”

Jamie Kingsley’s lightly raced Croydon Rory justified market support in the opening Regency semi when routing his rivals by 13 lengths in 41.75sec.

In-form Hove handler Belinda Green sent out the first two home in the other semi, with Bonus Bullet making all in 42.55sec and kennelmate Bella Bullet just a head behind in second.

Three semi-finals of the £10,000 Coral Sussex Cup followed and Seamus Cahill enjoyed a one-two of his own in the opening qualifier over 515m. His Olympic runner-up Moving Force dominated in 30.30sec, with kennelmate and Brighton Belle winner Blackstone Opera back in second.

An impressive Moving Force (T6) leads home kennelmate Blackstone Opera (T2) to give Seamus Cahill two qualifiers for next week’s Sussex Cup decider at Hove Credit: Steve Nash

The second semi threw up a shock result with Jason Heath’s 18-1 Smokestack Saxon (30.18sec) scoring over Green’s Raebella Bullet, Essex Vase champion and favourite Tiffield Tarquin stumbled at the start and failed to recover, while the Patrick Janssens-trained Droopys Graph was marked awkward on the run-in when finishing third.

Quickest and most impressive on the clock over 515m was Green’s Behemoth, who flashed out from trap six and made all in the third qualifier in 30.17sec.

Showing nice early speed, he stole a march on favourite Copney Queen who gave chase but never looked like getting on terms with the runaway winner and qualified in second.

Heats of the Coral Sussex Cup Sprint Trophy over 285m kicked off the action, with favourites beaten in both qualifiers.

Paul Donovan’s Slaneyside Swade (16.19sec) claimed the scalp of sprint champion Shadow Storm in the opener, before Kevin Boon’s Bockos Waka Waka (16.33sec) impressed in heat two.

Three heats of the Coral 500m Standard Trophy closed the show. First up was Paul Young’s Teejays Buddy (29.32sec), who battled hard to score by a short head.

British-bred star Romeo Tomcat returned to action with a narrow victory in the second heat, clocking 29.53sec, before Heath’s Burrows Titan struck in the third heat and finale by half a length in 29.53sec.

Trap draws

Coral Regency final: 1 Bonus Bullet, 2 Unthinkable, 3 Droopys Flare, 4 Bella Bullet, 5 Fabulous Heka, 6 Croydon Rory (w).

Coral Sussex Cup final: 1 Blackstone Opera, 2 Raebella Bullet, 3 Copney Queen (m), 4 Smokestack Saxon (m), 5 Behemoth (w), 6 Moving Force (w).

Coral 500 Standard final: 1 Alien Chieftan, 2 Dunbolg Formula, 3 Burrows Titan, 4 Teejays Buddy, 5 Ballydoyle Toby, 6 Romeo Tomcat (m).

Coral Sprint Trophy final: 1 Avarua Lake, 2 Shadow Storm, 3 Duffin Derny, 4 Bockos Waka Waka (m), 5 Emers Dex (m), 6 Slaneyside Swade (w).

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