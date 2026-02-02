Locals are strong in Northern Puppy Derby

THE draw for Thursday’s Arc Northern Puppy Derby did not attract the full 36 runners, with Newcastle making all heats five-runner races.

There is a strong local contingent for the Category One, with more than half the field trained at Newcastle. However, southern-based Michelle Brown was unlucky to see three of her four challengers come out together in heat three.

Among the locals are the Jimmy Fenwick-trained Jimmy Wright Future Stars Puppy Trophy finalist Ballymac Service and Ted Soppitt’s highly regarded Ballymac Buddy, a smooth winner ahead of Ballymac Service in a trial stakes for the event last week.

Soapy Suds, beaten favourite in the English Puppy Oaks final for Debbie Calvert, goes in heat five, with runner-up Headford Lily in the final heat.

The first three in each heat qualify for the semi-finals.

Northern Puppy Derby

Heat 1: 1 Senahel Jet, 2 Newinn Aero, 3 Essex Abbigail, 4 Slingshot Major (m), 5 vacant, 6 Fardoe Sleek (w).

Heat 2: 1 Links Jester, 2 Ballymac Service, 3 Backtoyourbest, 4 Barnfield Titan (m), 5 vacant, 6 Ballymac Shontae (w).

Heat 3: 1 Gothic Abbess, 2 Ballymac Buddy, 3 Goldcash Warrior, 4 Essex Crazy (m), 5 Goldcash Prince (m), 6 Rapido Rosin (w).

Heat 4: 1 Droopys Rated, 2 Bowmers Buddy, 3 Brunssum Bubble (m), 4 Droopys Trigger (m), 5 vacant, 6 Safe Vision (w).

Heat 5: 1 Anglesey Milo, 2 Droopys Calla, 3 Copney Queen (m), 4 Soapy Suds (m), 5 vacant, 6 Little Pretender (w).

Heat 6: 1 Abigails Cian, 2 Jimmyjimmyjimmy, 3 Woltemade (m), 4 Headford Lily (m), 5 vacant, 6 Mossend Brute (w).

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.