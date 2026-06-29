Lincoln looking likely to rediscover best tonight

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

SALACRES LINCOLN was always on the back foot last time when suffering a narrow defeat in an A2 but can step up to score in the grade at Towcester tonight, live on PGR at 8.24.

Pete Harnden’s dog was flying before the Derby but ran into Proper Heiress and company in the first round and did not sparkle in a couple of subsequent outings.

However, he showed enough last week to suggest that with a better break he can reverse placings with second-placed All About Rosie over the 500m trip.

He should have the leading of kennelmate Salacres Tipster on his inside in trap one, and off the front will be hard to reel in.

Harnden can strike earlier on the card with Salacres Seren in a top-grade sprint over the 270m trip at 6.42.

She has not won for a while but if putting her best foot forward can use the red jacket to decisive effect.

Romantic Tessie makes plenty of appeal when she goes over Sunderland’s 261m in a D1 sprint at 8.36.

As always in two-bend races the start will be crucial, but she is generally a decent trapper and if Shirley Linley’s bitch sneaks round in front she is unlikely to be caught.

Yvonne Bell’s Shinjim Magic returns from a layoff but trial work suggests he will close with any improvement in the A1 that opens the card over 450m at 6.37.

Best bets

Shinjim Magic

T1 Sunderland 6.37

1pt win

Salacres Seren

T1 Towcester 6.42

1pt win

Salacres Lincoln

T2 Towcester 8.24

1pt win

Romantic Tessie

T4 Sunderland 8.36

1pt win

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.