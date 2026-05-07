Life is just super for former track star Mario

MYSTICAL MARIO, an English Derby semi-finalist for John Lambe in 2023, will be watching from afar as this year’s Towcester action unfolds after finding his forever home in unlikely circumstances.

The retired racer was attending Dunstall Park – where Lambe’s daughter Ruth is now an attached trainer – as part of the Black Country Chamber Expo and caught the eye of Maxine Worthington, who works as a financial controller at Wolverhampton racecourse, the home of greyhound racing’s newest circuit.

“It was love at first sight,” said Worthington. “Mario made an immediate impression when he came into the office. My colleagues thought I was joking when I said I wanted to take him home with me!

“The next day I was on the phone to Ruth and after a successful kennel visit we picked him up three weeks later. We couldn’t be happier.

“What’s struck me most is how well our labradoodle, Beryl, has taken to life with Mario. They’re best friends already, and I think that’s because greyhounds are so chilled out and relaxed, which you don’t necessarily get with other breeds.

“I went to work one day, and came home with a greyhound. I think it’s wonderful.”

Mario is already adjusting to retired life and enjoyed his first holiday with Maxine and her husband Steve in Shropshire last month.

Worthington added: “They’re fantastic with children, require very little exercise contrary to belief and will happily sit on a sofa for 20 plus hours each day. His first holiday to Shropshire was wonderful, nothing about our days out bothered him in the slightest and we’re so pleased to have him.”

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