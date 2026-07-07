Lennies Eddie sees red for Dundalk

LENNIES EDDIE, brilliant winner of the Star Sports & Orchestrate Derby at Towcester for Paul Hennessy and Lee Craze, has drawn trap one for Sunday’s star-studded Dundalk International.

The Time-sponsored one-off carries a winner’s prize of €20,000 and a field of six railers will line up over the 550-yard course.

The race was won last year by Graham Holland's subsequent Irish Derby hero Cheap Sandwiches, who saw off Jimmy Fenwick’s British raider Wicky Ned, and there is once again an English flavour as Ballymac Ralf, bought by a UK-based syndicate and soon to join Romford’s Paul Young, is also in the prestigious one-off.

Fourth in the Towcester final for Liam Dowling, he has drawn trap three for what will be his first competitive start since the Derby decider.

Trap draw

Time Dundalk International: 1 Lennies Eddie, 2 Singalong Polly, 3 Ballymac Ralf, 4 Epic Ace, 5 Balycowen Frank, 6 Toolmaker King.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.