Len Albon is the first Derby Top Dog

LEN ALBON is the current leader in this year's Top Dog tipping competition sponsored by Star Sports.

Accruing an impressive profit of £37.25 to a £1 level stake following the 28 first-round Greyhound Derby heats, Len tops the table and wins the weekly £100 free bet first prize.

Entries are still open with weekly prizes up for grabs after every round of the Derby, plus an overall first prize that includes a £250 Amazon voucher, a £250 free bet on the Derby final with Star Sports and two tickets to the final meeting.

For more information on the competition, the entry form and terms and conditions, go to www.starsportsbet.co.uk/rp.

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