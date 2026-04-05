Lemon squeezes out Tank in Easter Cup final thriller

LEMON ORLA struck late to land a thrilling Shelbourne Park Bookmakers Easter Cup final on Saturday.

Tom O’Neill’s bitch could not go with the early pace set by Lennies Tank, but secured a handy pitch on the rails around the opening bends and then began to eat into the leader’s advantage from the third.

As Paul Hennessy’s dog began to tie up in front, Lemon Orla hugged the inside and took charge on the run for home to see off her rival by a neck in 29.90sec for the 550-yard trip.

The winner was completing a family double after litter-brother Ballyhooly Bruno landed last year’s Shelbourne Open 600 for O’Neill, while Ian Fortune confirmed on the GRI’s Talking Dogs section that Lemon Orla went for just €3,700 at the Kilkenny sales in July 2024 to owners TJ Lyons and Noel Crowley.

Monarch keeps British flag flying with third Kirby win

BOUNCING MONARCH made it three wins from three starts at Limerick to keep British hopes flying in the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial on Saturday, writes Paul Brown.

He battled home in a scrappy third quarter-final to give the Michael O’Donovan kennel a double as Cushie Flytplan took the final qualifier.

Bouncing Monarch held firm on the inside as the field crowded and nipped round with what proved a decisive lead, Dave Fradgley’s dog coming home three lengths to the good of litter-brother Beanos Yank in 28.29sec for the 525-yard trip.

Cushie Flytplan proved too strong for the opposition with a 28.11sec success, but the standard was set by ante-post favourite Ballymac Setanta in heat three as Liam Dowling’s dog powered clear early and held determined kennelmate Ballymac Duffle by half a length in a rapid 27.90sec.

That just bettered the effort of Bockos Gold in heat one as the Graham Holland-trained dog trapped well and made all in 27.92sec.

Draw for Saturday’s semi-finals - first (all rails): 1 Ballymac Setanta, 2 Jaykay Fly, 3 Getup The Boy, 4 Ballymac Duffle, 5 Ballycowen Frank, 6 Waitingforastar.

Second (all rails): 1 Ballydoyle Tina, 2 Bockos Gold, 3 Cushie Flytplan, 4 Bouncing Monarch, 5 Rapido Ivy, 6 Beanos Yank.

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