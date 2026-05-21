Legend looks the real deal for final

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AAYAMZA LEGEND put his rivals to the sword in last week’s heats of the Romford Friday Night 500 Stayers and should complete the job in this evening’s final, the feature of the track’s PGR card, at 9.13.

John Mullins’ dog comfortably led up from Crossfield Roger and Underground Jim last week and then pulled away to lead home the last-named by almost seven lengths in 35.04sec.

He clocked a rapid 13.33sec split in doing so, and none of tonight’s field will be able to go with that kind of two-bend pace if he again breaks well.

It is not a vintage open-race card at the Essex track, but there are certainly a few appealing plays, not least Nightingale Crew in a 225m affair at 7.53.

Craig Morris’s dog is probably not ideally drawn in one but it should still work in his favour by allowing him to hold his position at worst assuming he traps reasonably.

Having put a fast 13.21sec on the board when winning over course and distance last week, he will not be for catching if holding his pitch into the turn.

The pacey but erratic Uncle Ed might be the one to capitalise if Nightingale Crew does fluff the start.

Don Cici is interesting on the step up to 575m for a maiden stayers’ race at 8.13.

He is still a pup as a June 24 whelp, but Dave Mullins’ dog has shaped as though this trip will be within his range when running over Central Park’s tough 491m, and the opposition is not great.

Funky Adz did not cover himself with glory when well beaten behind shock 28-1 scorer Chelms Skint last week but is fancied to make amends when they meet again over the 400m trip at 9.33.

Paul Young’s dog did not trap as well as he can last time but again has a good draw to work from in five with his conqueror last week certain to be heading inside from trap three and Swift Jasper in four lacking early speed.

The final of the Arc 450 is one of only two opens on Sunderland’s PGR card, with George Stark’s Milestone Mo taken to follow up last week’s heat win to land it at 9.03.

She was a surprise 11-1 winner after pinging out but was comfortably quickest on the clock in 27.20sec for the 450m – with kennelmate Millhill May – taking the other heat in 27.60sec, and another decent exit will make her hard to beat.

Open Check nap

Don Cici

8.13 Romford

TV Hot Hounds

Nightingale Crew

T1 Romford 7.53

1pt win

Don Cici

T4 Romford 8.13

1pt win

Milestone Mo

T5 Sunderland 9.03

1pt win

Aayamza Legend

T3 Romford 9.13

1pt win

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