Leading ladies Vhagar and Poppy head Monmore lists

VHAGAR is a red-hot favourite to defend her Ladbrokes Summer Stayers Classic crown ahead of Saturday’s first-round heats at Monmore.

The Mark Wallis-trained star heads the betting with Entain brands Ladbrokes and Coral at 6-4 as she pursues back-to-back titles over 630m, while also adding to her Grand Prix and Challenge Cup successes.

Newcastle trainer Jimmy Fenwick is well represented on the 12-race card, which also includes first-round qualifiers for the Ladbrokes Gold Cup.

Zenith Pasha, his promising newcomer to the staying scene, is unbeaten in three starts over course and distance and is clear second favourite at 9-2, with British Bred St Leger hero Romeo Empire next for Patrick Janssens at 6-1.

Other notables include Tom Heilbron’s 2025 Derby semi-finalist and All England Cup runner-up Droopys Bookem, who trialled well and is 16-1, while Kelly Wilton’s Three Steps To Victory star Fortanach Col is 18-1.

The Gold Cup is slightly more competitive according to the outright market, with Brian Fairbairn’s recent Angel Of The North heroine Slingshot Poppy perched at the top of the list at 5-2.

Strike It Skye, another Wallis-trained star, is a close-up second favourite at 3-1, ahead of Fenwick’s dual Category One champion Woltemade at 6-1.

Kennelmate and 2024 Greyhound of the Year Wicky Ned features on the list at 14-1, with Maxine Locke’s 2025 champion Headford Dane 11-1.

Nathan Hunt’s local hopeful Goldcash Warrior was an early market mover at big prices for the 480m event, with the Derby quarter-finalist and Three Steps runner-up trimmed into 20-1 from an opening 25-1 on Wednesday night.

Monmore betting

Ladbrokes Gold Cup (Coral/Ladbrokes): 5-2 Slingshot Poppy, 3 Strike It Skye, 6 Woltemade, 10 Forgottotellya, 11 Headford Dane, 14 Wicky Ned, 18 Ballymac Blanco, 20 Goldcash Warrior, 25 Grouchos Gregor, Amargh Daithi, Wise Tournament, Headford Cian, 28 Arthur Bitter, Zenith Tanju, Pain Barrier, Grouchos Cossie, 33 Brindle Bully, 40 bar (e-w 1/4 1st 4).

Ladbrokes Summer Stayers Classic (Coral/Ladbrokes): 6-4 Vhagar, 9-2 Zenith Pasha, 6 Romeo Empire, 12 Toreen Rose, Mad For Cash, 16 Droopys Bookem, Carrick Scholsey, 18 Fortanach Col, 20 Droopys Deploy, 22 The Other Chief, 33 Bombay Nutty, Malcolm Bosh, Face The Storm, Bonus Bullet, Bombshell Bullet, Venetian Mick, Savanaregimental, 40 bar (e-w 1/4 1st 4).

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