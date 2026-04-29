Layers favour strong raiding party for Towcester

LAYERS make an Irish-trained winner odds-on for this year's Star Sports & Orchestrate Greyhound Derby, with a plethora of specials on offer across numerous bookmakers.

Sponsors Star Sports offer the shortest odds on Ireland securing the Derby at 4-6, while Coral and Ladbrokes are both 8-11.

The Entain brands have priced up the total aggregate winning distance across the 59 Derby races and Hills have priced up a number of fancied runners to reach the final as well as some high-profile match bets.

Derby specials

Bet365

Top Irish-trained runner: 8 Glengar Silent, Ballymac Setanta, 10 Bockos Diamond, Hackney Corner, 12 Cheap Sandwiches, Ballymac Deniro, 14 Glengar Kane, Low Profile, 16 Swords Style, Lennies Eddie, Ballinabola Joe, 18 Ballymac Duffle, 20 Lennies Desire, 22 Ballymac Stud, 25 bar.

Top bitch: 9-4 Strike It Skye, 5-2 Scooby The Lady, 4 Soapy Suds, 8 Toddys Storm, 10 Unassuming, Slick Skylark, 12 Teddie, 14 Singalong Polly, 20 Alright Twinkle, 33 Salacres Lucia, 50 Salacres Amara, 66 Ballintemple Gen, 80 Ragdoll Rosie, Westfield Forno, Westfield Vicky.

Best of Droopys: 5-2 Droopys Graph, 9-2 Droopys Aladdin, 11-2 Droopys Script, 13-2 Droopys Bookem, Droopys Trade, 7 Droopys Alldeway, 8 Droopys Berries, 9 Droopys Deploy, 12 Droopys Sort, 100 Droopys Maximus.

Top Pat Buckley runner: 5-2 Glengar Silent, Hackney Corner, 3 Glengar Kane, 4 Ballinabola Joe, 10 Grouchos Jack, 16 Unanimous Leon, 20 Singalong Polly.

Paddy Power

Top bitch: 5-2 Strike It Skye, Scooby The Lady, 9-2 Soapy Suds, 8 Slick Skylark, 10 Toddys Storm, Unassuming, 12 Teddie, Singalong Polly, 20 Alright Twinkle, 40 Salacres Lucia, Salacres Amara, 66 Ballintemple Gen, Ragdoll Rosie, Westfield Forno, Westfield Vicky.

Top Liam Dowling runner: 9-4 Ballymac Setanta, 3 Ballymac Deniro, 7-2 Ballymac Duffle, 7 Ballymac Malinas, Ballymac Ralf, Ballymac Stud, 11 Ballymac Tibet, Ballymac Iroko.

Top Mark Wallis runner: 8-13 Proper Heiress, 7-4 Strike It Skye, 10 Silverhill Adam, Rackethall Brute, 14 Newinn Deejay.

Top Paul Hennessy runner: 5-2 Lennies Desire, Lennies Dynamic, 3 Lennies Tank, 7-2 Coloursaregreen, 10 Lennies Desire, 12 Priceless Romeo.

Coral/Ladbrokes

Droopys prefix to win the Derby: 10-1 Yes.

Ballymac prefix to win the Derby: 9-2 Yes.

UK vs Ireland: 11-10 UK-trained winner, 8-11 Irish-trained winner.

All Irish-trained final: 14-1 Yes.

Top Graham Holland runner: 2 Bockos Diamond, 5-2 Cheap Sandwiches, 7 Low Profile, 8 Swords Style, 10 Gaytime Joachim, 12 Slippery Brian, 14 Donishall Sam, Garfiney Warrior, Yorkie Ollie, 20 Faypoint Harvey, Gaytime Clyde.

Top Mark Wallis runner: 4-5 Proper Heiress, 7-4 Strike It Skye, 12 Rackethall Brute, Silverhill Adam, 14 Newinn Deejay.

Total aggregate winning distance: 11-8 Under 150 lengths, 9-4 150-175 lengths, 11-8 Over 175 lengths.

Hills

Match bets: 10-11 Ballymac Setanta vs 10-11 Glengar Silent, 4-5 Hackney Corner vs Evs Glengar Kane, 8-11 Bockos Diamond vs 11-10 Cheap Sandwiches, 4-5 Proper Heiress vs Underground Gold Evs.

To make the Derby final: 5-1 Glengar Silent, Ballymac Setanta, Romeo Tomcat, Bockos Diamond, 6 Swords Style, Hackney Corner, Proper Heiress, Ballymac Deniro, 7 Underground Gold, Low Profile, Cheap Sandwiches, Droopys Graph, Glengar Kane.

Enhanced first-round treble: (all to win) 7-2 Bockos Diamond, Cheap Sandwiches & Proper Heiress.

Star Sports

Top Graham Holland runner: 9-4 Bockos Diamond, 5-2 Cheap Sandwiches, 13-2 Low Profile, 8 Swords Style, 12 Gaytime Joachim, Slippery Brian, 14 Donishall Sam, Garfiney Warrior, Yorkie Ollie, 20 Faypoint Harvey, Gaytime Clyde.

Top Liam Dowling runner: 2-1 Ballymac Setanta, 10-3 Ballymac Deniro, 11-2 Ballymac Duffle, 15-2 Ballymac Ralf, Ballymac Stud, 10 Ballymac Tibet, Ballymac Iroko, Ballymac Malinas.

Top Patrick Janssens runner: Evs Romeo Tomcat, 3-1 Droopys Graph, 4 Romeo Empire, Romeo Ability, 14 Slick Skylark, Slick Sentinel, 16 Romeo Arran.

Top Mark Wallis runner: 4-6 Proper Heiress, 6-4 Strike It Skye, 14 Silverhill Adam, Rackethall Brute, Newinn Deejay.

UK vs Ireland: 6-5 UK-trained winner, 4-6 Irish-trained winner.

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