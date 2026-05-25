Ladies make their own Derby luck as Scooby and Skye storm into semis

THE prospect of a first female Greyhound Derby winner since Farloe Verdict was awarded the crown after the disqualification of Droopys Verdict in 2003 remains a genuine possibility following the victories of Strike It Skye and Scooby The Lady in Saturday’s quarter-finals at Towcester.

The pair, handled respectively by Mark Wallis and Richard Rees, have been kept apart in the semi-finals of the £125,000 Classic and have been tearing up the track in Northamptonshire, both now chasing four-timers after wins in the last three rounds.

That fact has not been lost on the track’s racing manager Danny Rayment, who said yesterday: “I’m loving the fact we have two bitches in there and both with real chances of making the final.

“History has shown it’s tough for a bitch to win a Derby, but you wouldn’t rule either out. Strike It Skye has strength and determination, while Scooby The Lady’s early speed is a joy.”

Bookmakers now have Scooby The Lady vying for second favouritism along with Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Duffle, with John Kennedy’s track record-holder Epic Ace clear outright market leader after maintaining his unbeaten run through the Classic on Saturday night.

Wallis, also represented by Greyhound of the Year Proper Heiress in the final 12, has enjoyed previous success in the competition courtesy of Kinda Ready (2009) and Blonde Snapper (2012), but Rees has yet to nail the sport’s biggest prize.

The Hove man, whose grandad Phil Rees snr won in 1976 with Mutts Silver at White City and dad Phillip landed the first Wimbledon final in 1985 with Pagan Swallow, has steered three runners through to the final in recent years, with Southwood Jet going off favourite at Nottingham in 2020, Cochise running third in 2023 and Churchfield Syd fourth in 2024.

He said yesterday: “Until you get to the final it’s no point speculating too much, but of course we’re delighted with the way the bitch is running.

“She was bred by Steve Noble, who owns her along with George Walker, and she is doing them proud. She bounces out of her races without a care in the world, and while both semi-finals are very strong I’m happy enough with her draw.

“Trap three is a good box for her as she edges off when drawn inside. I guess if she gets out again as she has been on Saturday then they’ll have to work hard to keep her out the frame.

“She’s definitely the best bitch I’ve ever trained.”

The Rees kennel will be represented in two semi-finals of supporting competitions on Saturday’s gala card, and the trainer reported both sprint star Shadow Storm and Greyhound Trader hopeful Uncle Freddie in good order following respective wins in their weekend heats.

“Storm needed that run,” he said. “And he’ll be all the better for it. As for Freddie, that was a thrill to watch.

“He’s over four now and will be going home with owner Mark Burridge after this competition. But he really rolled it back in Saturday’s heats to win in the fastest time. He’s a lovely dog and they’re both in great shape for the semis.”

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