Ladies first in opening round of Coronation Cup

IT WAS ladies first again for Belinda Green when the hot weather-delayed Coral Coronation Cup got under way at Romford on Monday.

The Hove handler landed three of the six heats over the 575m trip, with two of the bitches who bolted up on Derby final night – Bikini Bullet and Raebella Bullet – both again winning in style.

Raebella Bullet was first up in heat one, taking charge off the second turn and going on to clock 35.64sec on going rated as -30.

Bikini Bullet was simply dazzling in heat five as she stormed clear to justify odds of 1-3, winning by more than nine lengths from Bubbly Amber in a best-of-day 35.09sec, while Teddie brought her A-game to dispose of ante-post favourite Tiffield Tarquin in heat four, quickly going away to see off the 2-5 jolly by five and a half lengths in 35.13sec.

Heat two was declared void when the hare had to be stopped on the final two bends after Brighton Belle ace Blackstone Opera stopped chasing when near the rear of the field and turned back up the track.

She was withdrawn, with Underground Jim, Newinn Aero and Untold Ariary going through on drawing lots.

Scooby Diamond underlined that she is back to her best when last year’s Puppy Cup winner put her rivals to the sword in the first Dolls heat of the supporting Coral Guys & Dolls, also delayed from Friday.

Nathan Hunt’s bitch showed a good turn of pace to the bend and then went away to win by eight lengths from Rockmount Kellie in a flying 23.79sec for the 400m trip (going -10).

A measure of the quality of run was that the next quickest was the 24.29sec from Droopys Will in winning heat five (Dogs) for Maxine Locke.

Draw for Friday’s Coronation Cup semi-finals - first: 1 Burrows Charm, 2 Bikini Bullet, 3 The Other Chief, 4 Newinn Aero (m), 5 Bacon Frazzles (m), 6 Royal Hotshot (w).

Second: 1 Bubbly Amber, 2 Raebella Bullet, 3 Strathrannoch (m), 4 Underground Jim (m), 5 Droopys Deploy (w), 6 Tiffield Tarquin (w).

Third: 1 Izzys Tenpin, 2 Teddie, 3 Bubbly Flame (m), 4 Unmistakeable (m), 5 Aayamza Legend (w), 6 Untold Ariary (w).

Guys & Dolls - Guys final: 1 Piemans Goalie, 2 Duffin Dermy, 3 Droopys Will, 4 Bubbly Crusader (m), 5 Flashing Fender (m), 6 Bombay Buck (m).

Dolls: 1 Headford Sarah, 2 Bretons Girl, 3 Rockmount Kellie, 4 Scooby Diamond (m), 5 Lil Bo Beep (m), 6 Gallant Star (m).

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