Kiso looks good to double up at Central Park

KISO UMA returned to winning ways at Central Park last time out for Paul Donovan and can follow up by landing one of three A1 contests on the card at 8.47 tonight, live on PGR.

A dog with plenty of early speed, he can clear the runners on his inside from trap three to build a winning advantage over the 491m course.

Dan Brabon’s Millbank Pizazz is another top-grade fancy at 8.13. She has been trapping better of late and can match strides with kennelmate Swift United on the run to the bend before asserting down the back.

Earlier on the card Barry O’Sullivan’s well-drawn wide runner Frainey Holly can continue her fine run of form in another top-grade clash at 7.39.

A D1 clash over 277m at 8.31 offers a chance for former prolific Crayford winner Nicky The Second to return to winning ways for Julie Luckhurst. He can call the shots in a race lacking serious early speed.

Best bets

Frainey Holly T6 Central Park 7.39

Millbank Pizazz T3 Central Park 8.13

Nicky The Second T2 Central Park 8.31

Kiso Uma T3 Central Park 8.47

