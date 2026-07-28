Kingsley sets sights on Regency win with Rory

DROOPYS FLARE is the clear favourite for Saturday’s £20,000 Coral Regency at Hove, but local handler Jamie Kingsley is hoping to upset the jolly with Croydon Rory after an impressive semi-final success over 695m last week.

Kingsley is chasing a second Category One title with the lightly raced tracker, who was having just his second start over six bends in last weekend’s semi-final as he routed the opposition by 13 lengths.

Kingsley said: “I’m delighted with him, he faded a bit in the opening round but is only a baby and clearly came forward for his six-bend debut.

“His owner Mick Clark has been at the kennels for a couple of years. He’s a lovely man and a big supporter of us, so I was really pleased for both him and the dog.

“We’ll take one race at a time, but hopefully we can have some fun with him. He has his draw again in six, but we’d be hopeful rather than confident; to even finish second behind a generational great like Droopys Flare would feel like a win.”

Formerly known as Riverside Rory when handled in Ireland by Graham Holland – whose stars stay with Kingsley when competing in the UK – the purchase of the September 2024 whelp highlights the relationship between the pair.

“We were able to buy the dog unraced and he stayed with Graham for a couple of races before coming over,” added Kingsley.

“They’re a lovely family and it’s a pleasure having them here when they’re racing. I hugely value Graham’s opinion and knowledge and he has offered me some invaluable advice and help along the way.

“He thought Rory would make a nice stayer. He’s still a baby and has only had seven races in his whole life, but he is an exciting dog to have here.”

The 32-year-old Kingsley is based in Brands Hatch in kennels formerly used by Paul Garland, and a lot of work has gone into renovating and updating the site.

He added: “We’ve done a lot here and the place is coming along nicely. There is plenty of room, but we don’t keep too many dogs because otherwise you can’t train them properly.

“We have cut numbers to just 20 race dogs and have about 35, including a litter of pups going to Ireland soon for schooling.

“The backing I get from the owners is great and we are trying to put together a nice team of dogs.”

Kingsley landed his first Category One prize in 2022 with Maiden Derby winner Hellofakerfuffle, and Croydon Rory is 5-1 second-favourite behind Droopys Flare, who is top-priced 1-4.

Betting (best prices)

Coral Regency: 1 Bonus Bullet (14-1, bet365), 2 Unthinkable (28-1 bet365), 3 Droopys Flare (1-4, generally), 4 Bella Bullet (14-1, bet365), 5 Fabulous Heka (25-1, bet365), 6 Croydon Rory (5-1, generally).

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.