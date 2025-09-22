Kibble ponders future after emotional Produce success

TRAINER Angie Kibble was in reflective mood on Monday following an emotional victory in Saturday’s BGBF Produce Stakes at her Swindon base with homebred star Eagles Respect.

The veteran trainer, who sent out the Jonathan Miles-owned winner and litter-brother Malcolm Bosh to finish first and third in the £10,000 Category One competition, said: “They did me really proud and I have to admit there were a few tears as well as we get closer to the track closing now.

“I love Swindon.The people there are so friendly and the track itself is excellent to run on and very safe. To win what will be the last major competition there means a lot to me and it was a night I’ll never forget that’s for sure.”

Eagles Respect, winning for the tenth time in 32 starts, ran out a worthy winner of the 476m final and hardly put a foot wrong in the competition after following up a wide-margin first round win with an eye-catching length defeat to Patrick Janssens’ big-race star Romeo Ability in the semis.

He turned that form round superbly in Saturday’s £10,000 showdown as he powered away to score by five lengths from the Dave Firmager-bred-and-owned dog, with his own slower-starting sibling Malcolm Bosh once again running on resolutely to take third.

The winner has already won over 650m at Oxford, and Kibble feels the pair will both make decent stayers.

She added: “I’ve not really made any plans with them yet. I’m sure John [owner] will want to take them on the road and we all feel they will get further than the 476m.

“I’m enjoying the moment for now, Saturday was a special evening, all the dogs ran well and the two Produce dogs were bouncing around the field here on Sunday when all my owners came to the kennels.”

As for her own future, Kibble, 76, remains undecided, but did say: “My owners are really supportive and want me to keep going when Swindon does close. Oxford would be the obvious move for us as it’s only half an hour down the road in the other direction from Swindon.

“I still enjoy what I do and will have to start thinking about what I want to do soon. When you’ve done it for as long as I have it becomes your life really and I’m still up at the crack of dawn every day. It would be hard to pack it all up.”

Kibble has also set her sights on a possible tilt at the forthcoming PGR Oaks at new track Dunstall Park, and sent prolific Swindon winner Newinn Bliss and kennelmate Ballymac Loca up to Wolverhampton for trials on Monday.

She said: “I was really hoping to send Haverhill Lass as well but unfortunately she broke a toe. Her owner is one of those who just doesn’t get his share of luck.

“We’ll look at how they run the track before making any decisions. Newinn Bliss is a lovely bitch and recently won on her return to action, while Loca hasn’t been getting the runs at Swindon so a switch may do them good.”

