Keith fears Star will lose sponsorship of the Derby

BEN KEITH says he is keen for Star Sports to remain involved in the sponsorship of the English Derby next year despite details of Towcester’s bid to host next year’s Classic yet to be revealed.

The Northamptonshire circuit was the sole venue to bid to stage the Classic, and now has until the end of the month to officially submit details. It recently announced a strategic partnership with bookmakers Betway, with some observers suggesting this would lead to the firm taking over the sponsorship of the blue riband event.

Keith, though, is hoping it will not mean Star Sports are surplus to requirements. The Brighton-based layer has been a co-sponsor of the Derby since 2017, including supporting it during the global pandemic back in 2020.

His firm goes beyond financially supporting the competition, providing promotional and marketing backing before and during the six weeks of racing, as well as facilitating both on-course and off-course punters.

He said yesterday: “At the moment I’m in the dark. It would appear Betway are in pole position to sponsor the Derby with their partnership with Towcester. They are a successful business, but, unlike Star Sports, have no experience in producing content to market and promote greyhound racing.”

In recent years, Keith’s firm has co-sponsored with Towcester itself, firstly with Kevin Boothby’s Towcester Racecourse & Leisure and, most recently, with current promoter Mike Davis and his Orchestrate Ltd company – which leases the track from the Hesketh family.

Keith added: “I have asked the question that we take a joint-sponsorship, with Betway as the lead sponsor if need be, and that Star Sports remain involved and handle content and on-course betting.

“Star Sports has done more than our fair share in organisation and preparation of the competition since our involvement began nine years ago. It cannot be disputed that we are reliable and good operators for Towcester to work with.”

Betway were unable to comment.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.