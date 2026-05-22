Katherine turns on the style to land BGBF Maiden Derby

QUEEN KATHERINE made the long journey north worthwhile for Central Park trainer Dan Brabon as she landed Newcastle’s £7,500 BGBF British Bred Maiden Derby on Thursday night.

A well-bred daughter of Fromposttopillar-Queen Beyonce, two former track stars for the now retired Rab and Liz McNair, Queen Katherine produced a decisive burst of early speed to take charge from trap three over the 480m course.

Backed from 12-1 into 8-1 pre-race, she was always in charge and unaffected by the trouble in behind which saw Brian Fairbairn’s odds-on favourite Glengar Vegas take a first-bend tumble, and really opened up down the back straight.

John Flaherty’s Ballycian Boy, who had picked the winner up in the semis, again began to make inroads, but the line came comfortably in time for Queen Katherine, who beat the local youngster by two and a quarter lengths in 28.81sec (going normal).

Brabon had earlier scored with litter-brother King Floyd (28.75sec) in a supporting 480m one-off, and his achievements drew praise from Newcastle general manager Ian Walton, who said: “Fair play to Dan and his team, they did everything right, brought the dogs up for trials for the competition and it has paid off.

“The bitch won the final with a brilliant break and when you’re in maiden company with dogs who aren’t that experienced, sometimes getting clear can be half the battle.

“It was great to see the owners travel up from Kent as well and it just shows how important these British-bred competitions are. That’s a great prize to take home and she has won it on merit.”

Fairbairn, who struck twice early on the card with Slingshot Louie (28.53sec) and Slingshot Leeona (28.84sec), yesterday reported Glengar Vegas to be none the worse for the fall. “He’s all good, just a bit of bad luck but he’s fine and that’s the main thing,” he said.

Local trainer Jimmy Fenwick, whose Woo Hoo Hugo ran fourth behind Queen Katherine, later took the other Category Two final on the card as his Northern Puppy Derby hero Woltemade made all in the 480m Harry Burton Trophy decider – a new competition staged to honour the former local trainer.

Taking a flier from trap four, Woltemade had plenty of room to manoeuvre as kennelmate Elusivenomore edged in from trap three, and was in total command as they turned the first bend.

Sent off the 6-5 favourite, he charged home three lengths clear of Elusivenomore, who just held Savva Robert’s Born Scooby for second, posting a fastest-of-the-night 28.23sec and ran out a popular winner, with track boss Walton adding: “Jimmy really wanted to do well in Harry’s race and Woltemade is a top-class dog who is very hard to beat at Newcastle.

“It was a really good night all round, with a good crowd, and we had 17 members of Harry’s family here. I’m glad we could put on a good night for them.”

That success completed a good night for Fenwick after previous wins for Taylor The Best (28.70sec) and Brunssum Bubble (39.19sec, 640m).

Others to impress included Stephen Caile’s Hardwick Teddy, who comfortably held the late charge of Flaherty’s Jacktavern Lab over 640m in 39.19sec, while Greenwell Tyson powered home over 480m to give Flaherty a win as he picked up Tom Heilbron’s Toddys Storm to win by three-parts in 28.57sec.

Chloe Hardy’s long-absent Bramble Idris made a winning return in the maiden sprint, making all in 17.07sec for the 290m course, while Roberts claimed a winner courtesy of Droopys Trigger, who beat Hardy’s Bramble Elvis by six and a half lengths in 28.63sec.

Kranky injury blow after six-bend romp

KRANKY DRAKE, who made a visually stunning six-bend debut at Monmore on Thursday night when running riot in the second heat of the Ladbrokes.com 630 maiden, was yesterday reported lame by trainer Kevin Huton, writes Phil Donaldson.

Having exited the Derby at the third-round stage at Towcester, Kranky Drake was stepping up in distance for the first time and turned the contest into a procession.

Sent off the 1-7 favourite, he raced home 13 and a half lengths clear of his closest pursuer in 37.77sec (going normal) but will not be able to take his place in next week’s final.

A disappointed Hutton said: “The run was everything we hoped for, giving him a chance to stretch out, and he looked as though he stayed it well. Unfortunately he was on three legs this morning and it looks like he’s torn a shoulder.

“I’ll be getting him checked out, but he’ll be off for a while. We had a nice course mapped out for him including the six-bend race in the Judgement Night meeting, a competition at Dunstall Park and then the Summer Stayers at Monmore.

“That’s all on hold now as we look after him and get him back in shape.”

Richie Taberner’s Ragdoll Rosie won the first heat, with the local runner striking late in 38.57sec.

There were three Ladbrokes-backed finals down for decision at the Wolverhampton circuit, kicking off with a 480m puppy contest which saw Nathan Hunt’s 4-1 chance Whyaye Mister make all to come home unchallenged in 28.26sec.

The other two £500 prizes went the way of the market leaders as Kim Billingham-Hine’s Catchem Boyo (15.38sec) and Mike Burton’s Carrick Scholsey (41.65sec) won respective 264m and 684m finals to justify odds-on quotes.

Fastest over the standard trip was the David Page-trained Wise Tournament, who roared to an impressive 28.08sec win in heat one of the Ladbrokes.com 480, with Hunt’s Sams Magic (28.29sec) taking the second qualifier.

Heats of the maiden sprint went to Pat Doocey’s Longacres Delboy (15.35sec) and Taberner’s Holding Hollie (15.45sec), while Droopys Maximus rounded off a good night for the Taberner team by taking a 630m one-off in 38.01sec.

Draws for Thursday’s finals

Ladbrokes.com 630 Maiden: 1 Kilwest Diva, 2 Beatties Casino, 3 Vacant, 4 Aero Leg It (m), 5 Aero Sophie (m), 6 Ragdoll Rosie (w).

Ladbrokes.com 480: 1 Sams Magic, 2 Holding Blaze, 3 Droopys Doris, 4 Droopys Poker (m), 5 Aero Pumpkin (w), 6 Wise Tournament (w).

Ladbrokes.com 264 Maiden: 1 Magical Be Swift, 2 Holding Hollie, 3 Tullymurry India, 4 Longacres Delboy, 5 Darley Sobieski (m), 6 Swift Zoo (m).

Opera is back on song for Cahill

BLACKSTONE OPERA, a 16-1 winner of Hove’s Coral Brighton Belle on her last competitive start in April, returned to action in fine style at Hove on Thursday night with another victory over the 515m course, writes Phil Donaldson.

The Seamus Cahill-trained bitch, who has been earmarked to step up to six bends this summer, was not for catching once leading her rivals courtesy of a swift exit, and made all to win by almost seven lengths in 29.85sec (+10).

Fastest run over the track’s 500m standard trip came courtesy of rank outsider Jacktavern Chief in the final of the Coral 500 Standard Trophy as the 18-1 chance seized the initiative at the first bend and stretched his rivals out.

Turning for home, Luke Morrison’s Central Park raider had Jason Heath’s Burrows Charm in hot pursuit, but held that rival by a length in 29.26sec (+10).

Heath enjoyed another decent night at his home track, with Burrows Zeus (29.42sec, normal) taking his heat of the 500m maidens and kennelmate Minstrels Six (14-1) denying Derek Knight’s odds-on Candolim Typhoon in a 695m clash, clocking 42.38sec.

Knight did get on the scoresheet in the next race as his Tea For Me won the second division of the 500m standard in 29.40sec (+10), with Richard Rees’s Zenith Rocket later taking the top heat in 29.46sec (+10).

Paul Young’s Bubbly Sheeran set the standard in the first of the maiden heats in 29.28sec, while two sprints went the way of Belinda Green’s veteran Guzzler (16.39sec, -5) and Jamie Kingsley’s Millbank Buster (16.45sec, +5).

Draw for Thursday’s Coral 500m Maidens Trophy final: 1 Blackstone Harry, 2 Bubbly Sheeran, 3 Letter Eileen, 4 Burrows Zeus, 5 Droopys Sense, 6 Zenith Duke (w).

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