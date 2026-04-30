Kane well able to show he’s a serious contender

THE DERBY

GLENGAR KANE can lay down an early marker in the Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby with a dominant display in heat two (6.38) as the Classic kicks off at Towcester, live on PGR.

There are 14 first-round qualifiers on a bumper card in Northamptonshire, and Pat Buckley’s unbeaten tracker can maintain his unblemished record against a field including fellow Irish raider Ballyac Tibet, who looks the danger.

Buckley’s charge moved well in his sprint trials and is well drawn on the rail for the 500m qualifier.

He sauntered to an eight-length victory at Enniscorthy in an unraced stake final, smashing the 525-yard track record in the process. He is set to enjoy a smooth passage to the corner, especially following the withdrawal of Newinn Oscar, and can take charge at the opening bend.

Dowling’s Ballymac Ralf can get the ball rolling for favourite backers in the opening eliminator at 6.20.

The May 2024 whelp railed tightly in his trial and will need to be mindful of Foxwood Christy on his inside, but with any sort of a run he will prove tough to beat.

The top bitch market is an interesting one this year with the likes of Strike It Skye, Soapy Suds and Scooby The Lady all contenders.

The last-named can stake her claim to that accolade and the Derby crown itself with success in a warm heat three at 6.58. The all-UK affair features last year’s semi-finalist Droopys Bookem, and the selection’s well-regarded kennelmate Texas Jack.

However, Richard Rees’s Arc Kent Plate champion is top-class and showed it when beating Proper Heiress at Central Park. She lowered the 491m track record in the final and followed that effort up by catching the eye in defeat when finishing third in the Juvenile last month.

One of her flying starts can put her in the box seat and she is favoured to lead throughout.

Another who caught the eye in defeat last time is Buckley’s Grouchos Jack. He ran better than the form suggests in a trial stake a fortnight ago and can get back to winning ways in heat four at 7.18.

Arc Laurels hero Droopys Aladdin lit up the early rounds of last year’s Derby and Mike Burton’s speedster can strike again with an all-the-way victory in heat five at 7.38.

Expected to step up on his trial, he can win the race to the bend up the rail with Hove Puppy Cup winner Rapido Benny and make all.

Graham Holland is a man to be feared in the Derby at Towcester, having trained nine finalists in the last three years and won two of the last four runnings. One of his leading lights is Juvenile ace and hat-trick seeker Swords Style, who has adjusted to the track superbly and has certainly got to grips with the traps.

Another flying start and his exceptional early pace can put his heat six rivals on the back foot at 7.58 and he can build an unassailable lead. Coral Essex Vase and 2025 quarter-finalist Tiffield Tarquin is the forecast link.

Another trainer with a good record in the Derby at Towcester is Patrick Janssens.

He landed the big prize last year with Droopys Plunge and has a live contender again this term with Droopys Graph for the same connections.

The Kent Plate third has fared well in the draw, landing in one of the weaker eliminators at 8.18, and can justify likely cramped odds.

Bockos Diamond, Holland’s 2024 Irish Derby king and runner-up to Droopys Plunge last year, makes his return to competitive action for the first time since September and a rapid sprint trial suggests he can cut loose out wide in heat eight at 8.38.

Race fitness may prove an issue, so he is not appealing at the likely prices, but his class might make the difference.

Paul Hennessy’s Lennies Eddie is unbeaten in two starts over 500m at the Northamptonshire circuit and can win from the front again in the ninth qualifier at 8.58, although talented local Salacres Lock Up is a huge threat for Peter Harnden.

Buckley’s Glengar Silent, who has been well supported for outright honours and contests favouritism, can show why at the expense of kennelmate Ballinabola Joe in the tenth eliminator at 9.18.

The Irish Derby third has trialled beautifully and is miles clear on the clock; a level break should suffice.

Slick Sentinel was unlucky not to reach the final last year and boasts plenty of smart form over course and distance having also won the 2024 Juvenile Classic. He can return to action with a victory for Janssens in heat 11 at 9.38. Wide seeds will likely be scarce by next week’s second round and he could go deep again at a big price.

Irish Sprint Cup finalist Epic Ace has gone under the radar heading into this Derby for handler John Kennedy, but can make an impact in heat 12 at 9.54 in a race lacking much early zip. The Irish raider will need to build a big lead against strong trackers, but has the early firepower to do so.

Irish Derby semi-finalist Ballymac Stud will be odds-on for Dowling in heat 13 at 10.14, and he and kennelmate Ballymac Duffle (10.30) can round off a good evening for the kennel by securing the final two heats.

Star Sports betting

Heat one: 1 Foxwood Christy 25-1, 2 Ballymac Ralf 11-8, 3 Silverhill Adam 5-2, 4 Noellie 7-2, 5 Priceless Romeo 9-2, 6 Aero Pumpkin 20-1.

Heat two: 1 Glengar Kane 8-11, 2 Getup The Boy 7-2, 3 vacant, 4 Aero Pepinillo 40-1, 5 Not So Steady 10-1, 6 Ballymac Tibet 3-1

Heat three: 1 Rackethall Brute 8-1, 2 Droopys Bookem 7-2, 3 Ballymac Blanco 8-1, 4 Scooby The Lady 4-5, 5 Flashing Fender 16-1, 6 Texas Jack 11-2.

Heat four: 1 Unassuming 5-2, 2 The Other Kodi 5-1, 3 Grouchos Jack 6-4, 4 Singalong Polly 4-1, 5 Robbies Glory 14-1, 6 Epic Rebel 10-1.

Heat five: 1 Rapido Benny 10-1, 2 Droopys Aladin 4-7, 3 Zenith Sultan 12-1, 4 Faypoint Harvey 4-1, 5 Slick Skylark 5-1, 6 Longacres Daddy 28-1.

Heat six: 1 Swords Style 10-11, 2 Donihall Sam 13-2, 3 Carmac Cash 10-1, 4 Teejays Buddy 6-1, 5 Underground Jim 28-1, 6 Tiffield Tarquin 5-2.

Heat seven: 1 Hackney Toast 11-2, 2 Droopys Graph 4-5, 3 Carrick Scholsey 3-1, 4 Ballymac Odin 8-1, 5 Salthill Sydney 12-1, 6 Noirs Pocket 28-1.

Heat eight: 1 Bombay Hawk 16-1, 2 Gav Nificent 16-1, 3 Dunbolg Formula 14-1, 4 Colursaregreen 5-1, 5 Bockos Buster 6-1, 6 Bockos Diamond 2-5.

Heat nine: 1 Lennies Eddie 8-11, 2 Salacres Lock Up 9-2, 3 Unaminous Leo 3-1, 4 Vacant, 5 Zenith Legend 28-1, 6 Bossman Buddy 8-1.

Heat ten: 1 Droopys Alldeway 9-2, 2 Shudacudawouda 14-1, 3 No Better Feelin 14-1, 4 Salacres Lucia 33-1, 5 Glengar Silent 8-13, 6 Ballinabola Joe 3-1.

Heat eleven: 1 Zenith Aslam 9-2, 2 Unthinkable 7-1, 3 Ballymac Malinas 11-8, 4 Happy Jet 16-1, 5 Bubbly Charger 5-1, 6 Slick Sentinel 3-1.

Heat twelve: 1 Epic Ace 11-10, 2 Ballymac Sargie 14-1, 3 Eagles Respect 5-1, 4 Deerjet Rocket 25-1, 5 Kranky Drake 9-2, 6 Swift Magnison 5-2.

Heat thirteen: 1 Grouchos Cossie 15-2, 2 Snazzy Bolger 20-1, 3 Sole Focus 7-1, 4 This Approach 5-2, 5 Ballymac Stud 8-13, 6 Ragdoll Rosie 66-1.

Heat fourteen: 1 Ballymac Duffle 1-3, 2 Zenith Pasha 10-1, 3 Aero Boris 25-1, 4 Teddie 7-2, 5 Malcolm Bosh 14-1, 6 Thor Odinson 25-1.

Derby nap

Glengar Kane

6.38 Towcester



TV Hot Hounds

Glengar Kane

T2 Towcester 6.38

1pt win

Scooby The Lady

T4 Towcester 6.58

1pt win

Swords Style

T1 Towcester 7.58

1pt win

Droopys Graph

T2 Towcester 8.18

1pt win

Diamond to shine again at Romford

SCOOBY DIAMOND returned to Romford in stunning fashion last week and can follow up with another dominant display this evening at 8.42, live on PGR.

Nathan Hunt’s Puppy Cup champion scorched the London Road sand in 23.76sec for the 400m trip seven days ago as she romped to a six-length victory.

Tonight’s assignment is a tougher one, but it is a test she can pass with flying colours.

The ladies kick off the action with a moderate bitches’ race at 6.42, where a chance can be taken on Roy Peckham’s lightly raced My Ballymac, who has shown decent speed in her handful of starts.

In-form Paul Young sends out Uncle Ed again over 225m at 7.22 and he can follow up his slick 13.29sec success last week providing he times the start right.

Rosebowl winner Izzys Tenpin is back in action over 575m for Dave Mullins in the first heat of the Friday Night 500 Stayers Trophy. She can flash out and make all at 7.42.

Hunt’s Mad For Cash (8.02) and Carmac Pete (8.22) are well-drawn in the other two heats and can score.

Tony Dean’s False Strap was impressive in his maiden heat last week and can take the final (9.02) over 400m with another useful inside draw to help.

The other decider on the card is a wide-open maiden stayers’ contest over 575m at 9.22, with Maxine Locke’s Mystical Batman open to improvement so getting the vote.

Young’s sprinter Mahoonagh Hoffa (9.42) and in-form Bubbly Crusader (10.02) can take heats of a standard competition. The latter is in phenomenal form and can justify likely cramped odds to land a four-timer.

There are also three opens at Sunderland, with Tom Heilbron’s Bower Sheeran the star name on show. He tackles sprint opposition over 261m at 7.34 and is unopposable.

Kennelmate and Grand Prix finalist Droopys Cardi is fancied to get back to winning ways over 640m at 8.14.

Betting

Coral - 6.42: 1 Tip Top Niamh 5-1, 2 My Ballymac 7-2, 3 Yahoo Poppy 7-4, 4 Zinedine Zedog 10-1, 5 Bubbly Queenie 3-1, 6 Breffni Una 6-1.

7.02: 1 Zenith Scorpion 7-4, 2 Velvet Rolo 5-2, 3 Droopys Putt 7-2, 4 Yahoo Bree 6-1, 5 Queen Lana 6-1, 6 Tell On Olivia 10-1.

7.22: 1 Bretons Boy 6-1, 2 Droopys Saoirse 4-1, 3 Miami Sapphire 7-1, 4 Rock Me Rosemary 10-3, 5 Uncle Ed 11-10, 6 Cara Trixie 16-1.

7.42: 1 Charlie Loves Me 3-1, 2 Izzys Tenpin 11-10, 3 Miami Yeats 10-1, 4 Zenith Ottoman 16-1, 5 Thorpys Legacy 9-2, 6 Bubbly Flame 9-2.

8.02: 1 Mad For Cash 1-2, 2 Droopys Maybe 14-1, 3 Bubbly Athena 13-2, 4 Crossfield Roger 10-1, 5 Unmistakeable 7-2, 6 Tempus Vincere 16-1.

8.22: 1 Droopys Rosie 11-2, 2 Alana The Second 10-1, 3 Bubbly Amber 9-2, 4 Royal Hotshot 9-4, 5 Bacon Frazzles 6-4, 6 Carmac Pete 8-1.

8.42: 1 Zenith Impact 8-1, 2 Yahoo Mareike 9-4, 3 Bacon Burrger 13-2, 4 Scooby Diamond 4-5, 5 Headfors Sarah 10-1, 6 Silvertown Blues 25-1.

9.02: 1 False Strap 5-4, 2 Don Cici 8-1, 3 Corals Pearl 8-1, 4 Whisky On Fire 9-1, 5 Lil Bo Beep 3-1, 6 Bubbly Everest 7-2.

9.22: 1 Mineola Peerless 12-1, 2 Ballymac Suntan 4-1, 3 Hollys Belle 4-1, 4 Mystical Batman EVS, 5 Kilwest Beauty 11-2, 6 Timeless Times 8-1.

9.42: 1 Funky Ryan 7-2, 2 My Lil Bella 11-4, 3 Rolling Rocket 9-2, 4 Droopys Rarity 7-2, 5 Mahoonagh Hoffa 7-1, 6 Stradeen Spirit 7-2.

10.02: 1 Undergroundnicky 5-2, 2 Linda Yes Baby 10-1, 3 Bubbly Crusader 1-2, 4 Baran Tombstone 33-1, 5 Funky Adz 8-1, 6 Klassical Model 16-1.

10.20: 1 Raha Wishes 4-1, 2 Ballymac Carlina 7-2, 3 Lava Ace 14-1, 4 Swift Fly 5-2, 5 Notorious Regan 5-2, 6 Marias Girl 9-2.

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