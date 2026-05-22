Kamala gets vote to show Oaks class

BALLYMAC KAMALA, who set the standard with a stunning 27.89sec success in last week’s heats of the Sporting Press Online Edition Irish Oaks, can strike again as the second-round action kicks off at Shelbourne Park, live on SIS.

One of six left for Liam Dowling in the bitches’ Classic, she faces two kennelmates in fellow heat winners Ballymac Allory and Ballymac Siun in a red-hot third heat at 9.40.

With four to qualify again all three have serious claims of progressing, but it will take a big run to deny Ballymac Kamala, who has been producing some flying starts over the 525-yard course.

Ballymac Gwennie was another to impress in the first round for the Kerry-based trainer and breeder, and the sister of English Derby quarter-finalist Ballymac Deniro looks ideally drawn again in six to take the first heat at 9.06.

She faces heat winners in Stephen Townsley’s Danikas Diamond and John Linehan’s Droopys Croia, and while the latter in particular looks a big threat, Dowling’s bitch has the ability to do it both ways and gets the nod.

Pat Guilfoyle’s Magical Mag, an Irish Derby finalist last year over the 550-yard course, has plenty of speed over this shorter four-bend trip and is just preferred to the syndicate-owned Silent Noelle in a competitive second heat at 9.24.

Robert Gleeson saw his Droopys Bundle bounce back from defeat at the paws of Ballymac Gwennie last weekend when taking in Thursday’s Champion Bitch Stake at Thurles, where she ran out a good winner.

She has trap one in heat four at 9.54 and can strike for the second time in a week at the chief expense of Guilfoyle’s Magical Hope.

Other heat fancies are Pat Buckley’s Singalong Cherry – second to Droopys Bundle in that Thurles race – and Paul Hennessy’s Lennies Dream when they line up in heats five and six respectively at 10.08 and 10.24.

The Oaks action follows on from six first-round heats of the €10,000 Shelbourne Summer Cup, also over the 525-yard course, with Gleeson’s Kilkenny Champion Unraced winner Carrick Becks rated the pick of the heat bets when he goes from trap one at 8.18.

Betting

Sporting Press Online Edition Irish Oaks (best prices): 4 Ballymac Kamala (Boyles, Power), 10 Lennies Dream (Boyles), Droopys Croia (Boyles), Silent Noelle (Boyles), Magical Mag (Power), Ballymac Allory (Boyles), 12 Ballymac Gwennie (Boyles), 14 Droopys Bundle (Power), 16 bar (e-w 1/4 1-2-3-4).

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