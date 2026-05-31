Kamala digs in to land Oaks heat

BALLYMAC KAMALA, Liam Dowling’s ante-post favourite, booked her spot in this weekend’s semi-finals of the Sporting Press Online Edition Irish Oaks with a hard-fought victory in Saturday’s quarter-finals at Shelbourne Park.

Previous rounds had seen the daughter of Droopys Sydney-Ballymac Pete run her rivals ragged from the front, but a slow start and early crowding saw her face a different test over the 525-yard course.

However, she knuckled down and rose to the challenge, overhauling leader Rosetta Stone turning for home before holding off the late charge of Gerry Merriman’s Highview Carol by a short head in 28.41sec.

Dowling’s bitch will now line up in trap one in the first of two semi-finals where she will face Saturday’s fastest heat winner Droopys Bundle in a contest which also includes kennelmate Ballymac Gwennie, who chased home Robert Gleeson’s in-form bitch who won by three lengths in 28.04sec.

Having won the Champion Bitch Stakes at Thurles in between the first two rounds of the €25,000 Irish Oaks, Droopys Bundle will arrive in peak shape for a superb eliminator.

Dowling is also double-handed in the second semi-final where his Ballymac Chantry, who impressed with a wide-margin 28.09sec third-round success, meets kennelmate Ballymac Allory – third to Ballymac Kamala – in a race which also includes Silent Noelle, who won her heat in a swift 28.15sec.

Saturday’s card also featured four second-round heats of the €10,000 Shelbourne Summer Cup, with the standout run coming from Gleeson’s Carrick Becks, who won by seven lengths in 28.09sec.

Saturday’s action concluded in Dublin with a winning return from Graham Holland’s 2024 Irish Derby champion Bockos Diamond, who bounced back from a shock exit in the first round of the English Derby at Towcester to beat Gleeson’s Toolmaker King by two and a half lengths in 28.28sec.

Trap draws

Sporting Press Online Edition Irish Oaks - 1st semi-final: 1 Ballymac Kamala, 2 Droopys Bundle, 3 The Other Eimear, 4 Clan Sapphire, 5 Kishlawn Kudos, 6 Ballymac Gwennie (w).

2nd: 1 Rapido Ivy, 2 Silent Noelle, 3 Ballymac Allory, 4 Lennies Ash, 5 Highview Carol (m), 6 Ballymac Chantry (w).

Shelbourne Summer Cup - 1st semi-final: 1 Beautiful Paul, 2 Belfast Gerry, 3 Miami Hans, 4 Shanahee Boomer, 5 Ballymac Jedgar, 6 Kilcolgan Eddie (w).

2nd: 1 Old Alaska, 2 Carrick Becks, 3 Daring Oreo, 4 Rallying Syd, 5 Newinn Spot, 6 Coolemount Spy (w).

Zenith makes a final impact

ZENITH IMPACT (11-8), trained by Romford-based David Mullins, followed up her heat win to land Saturday’s Arc Bitches Trophy final at Central Park, writes Phil Donaldson.

Once again breaking smartly, she made all to beat the Nick Carter-trained 6-5 favourite Barnfield Story by almost three lengths in 29.40sec (going normal) for the 491m course.

Fastest run on the card came from Brunch Pal, one of three winners for Dave Lee, who landed the top 491m contest in a rapid 28.58sec.

At Doncaster, Sean Parker’s in-form Magical Supreme won the feature £750 483m final, completing a hat-trick in 29.52sec, while Kelly Windebank’s Gruska went best over the 450m course with a front-running 27.53sec win (normal).

At Star Pelaw, Craig Marston’s Kates Goldie confirmed the promise shown in trial work to make all in the latest hurdle race staged at the Durham track, with the Monmore-based runner beating three kennelmates over the 435m jumps course in 27.04sec.

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