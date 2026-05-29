Kamala can call the shots again in Irish Oaks

BALLYMAC KAMALA can maintain her stranglehold on the €25,000 Sporting Press Online Edition Irish Oaks with another victory in tonight’s third-round heats at Shelbourne Park, live on SIS.

Liam Dowling’s bitch, who lines up in the fourth qualifier at 9.54, has been in imperious form at the Dublin track, winning her last three starts in wide-margin style and breaching the 28-second barrier for the 525-yard trip on each occasion.

Her main challenge this evening looks to be in clearing her useful kennelmate Ballymac Allory on her inside in trap one, but that looks a task she is more than capable of achieving.

The Oaks action kicks off at 9.06 with Dowling well represented courtesy of Ballymac Siun and Ballymac Gwennie. However, despite switching to a midfield draw, Robert Gleeson’s in-form Droopys Bundle gets the vote.

Winner of the Champion Bitch Stakes at Thurles inbetween the first two rounds here – where she beat Pat Buckley’s reopposing Singalong Cherry – Droopys Bundle has speed at both ends over this trip and will not be for catching if leading round.

Preference on the draw in the other two heats goes to Peter Cronin’s Rapido Ivy (9.24) and the syndicate-owned Silent Noelle (9.40), who both have the speed and talent to make good use of their inside berths.

Tonight’s card also includes four second-round heats of the €10,000 Shelbourne Summer Cup, with fancies being David Byrne’s Jacktavern Trump (8.03), Kieran Lynch’s Shanahee Boomer (8.18), Scott Phelan’s Harlequin Gee Up (8.32) and Murt Leahy’s Angry Alexa (8.48).

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