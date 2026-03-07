Joyful scenes as Ned meets his biggest fan

HARLEY JOLLEY, brother of trainer Simon Deakin’s wife Deane, has been enjoying life as a licensed kennelhand with the Dunstall Park handler, but got a taste of the big league last week when he got the chance to visit his favourite greyhound, the mighty Mongys Wild, at the kennels of Mark Wallis.

The 26-year-old, who has Down Syndrome, was invited to Imperial Kennels by Wallis’s kennelhand Liam Aspin, and made the six-hour round trip to spend a morning with Mongys Wild, aka ‘Ned’

The pair shared a walk together before he met other household names within the sport including Olympic finalist Newinn Deejay, Gold Collar third Rackethall Brute and Coronation Cup champion Fabulous Sonique.

“Harley loves his greyhounds,” said Deakin. “It was an incredible opportunity for him to get up close and personal to some of the stars of the sport, and we thank Liam, Mark and the whole team for being so accommodating.

“To take Mongys Wild out on a walk will be a memory which lives with Harley for a long time, and he did a fantastic job too considering the local wildlife was out in force!”

Deakin added: “Greyhound racing is for everyone. We need to think ability, not disability.

“Harley is a shining example of what can be achieved and I hope his story might encourage more people to consider visiting their local track, and potentially getting involved in the sport.

“We’re very proud of everything Harley has achieved, and I think he’s a credit to our sport.”

Aspin said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Harley to Imperial Kennels. His story resonated with a lot of people in greyhound racing, and he did a fantastic job walking Ned on his routine Monday route.

“We all share an enthusiasm and love for the dogs, and it was lovely to hear Simon and Harley open up about that during their visit.”

