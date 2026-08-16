Jolly up for success in opening round of the Puppy Classic

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NEWINN JOLLY fired out a warning to all in a trial stakes for the Arc Puppy Classic last week and can oblige again in heat two of the competition that begins over Nottingham’s 500m trip this evening, live on PGR at 8.01.

Kim Billingham-Hine’s dog has yet to draw trap one in any of the dozen opens he has contested, but the two-box immediately inside obvious rival Gav Nificent is a good place to be as he should have enough pace to quickly claim the inside from Bandit Outlaw.

Newinn Jolly cruised round the tricky opening bend in that trial stakes last week and then ran away from his field to clock a fast 29.48sec (going +30), albeit there was trouble in behind that saw favourite Annadown Shadow never able to get in the race.

Gav Nificent also handled the first turn pretty well in a trial but will need to get the jump on Newinn Jolly into the turn, and that will not be easy.

Heat one at 7.44 sees the classy litter-brothers Annadown Warrior and the aforementioned Annadown Shadow renew rivalry after both finished behind another litter-brother, Arthur Bitter, in the Juvenile Classic final at Towcester.

There is very little between the pair but they do look drawn the wrong way round, with Warrior more middle than rails as opposed to the Sean Parker-trained, close-railing Shadow.

Neither is a great trapper either, but his trap one slot might just see Maxine Locke’s dog fend off his brother on the run-up and turn with what can prove a winning lead.

However Annadown Shadow fares, Parker can come away with a winner courtesy of Nicky Swithin in heat five at 8.54. He had a minor stumble at the boxes behind Farneys Tilly last week but then went up well enough before running into a wall of dogs. He showed pace thereafter and a previous smart win at Doncaster suggests he will be good enough with a clear round.

Heat three (8.19) sees Arthur Bitter in action for Patrick Godfrey and it is a tricky race to work out, particularly with Irish raider Daleroad Magic among the contenders.

Pat Guilfoyle’s dog is unexposed but a 29.83sec trial last week augurs well, particularly as he left plenty on the track on his first look.

He can be expected to step up on that, and the draw in five looks good for him to stay out of trouble and then overpower the early-pacers.

Arthur Bitter showed dazzling early speed at Towcester, while Jackierua was on a roll until a bad stumble from the boxes ended his run. With Vahbelle also having shown pace up, things could get tight inside and leave Daleroad Magic to get the run of the race out wide.

Scooby Mustang did himself no favours when turning left from trap two behind Newinn Jolly last week but dons the red jacket for heat four at 8.36 and that can see Carol Weatherall’s dog in a different light.

He could easily lead on the rails and even if that does not happen he should turn close up and then turn on the power down the back.

Another of Guilfoyle’s pups goes from four, Magical Marty, but his trial was less impressive than litter-brother Daleroad Magic and he will do well to trade blows with Scooby Mustang, who looks a top prospect.

Lady Gambet gave them all a start and a beating in a trial stakes last week, and her 29.72sec time was impressive in light of that.

Craig Morris’s bitch also stuck to the inside, so a trap one draw for the final heat will make her hard to beat if she gets her act together at the boxes this time, especially as Puntos Opinion in two looks a pup in need of a middle tag if not wide.

The first open on the card (6.53) is the final of the Arc 480m Trophy, with Not So Steady taken to reverse a short-head heat defeat to Droopys Poker to score for Morris.

He would surely have needed last week’s outing after a spell off the card, and his early pace can carry him clear again and this time beyond recall.

Open Check nap

Scooby Mustang

8.36 Nottingham



TV Hot Hounds

Annadown Warrior

T1 Nottingham 7.44

1pt win

Newinn Jolly

T2 Nottingham 8.01

1pt win

Daleroad Magic

T5 Nottingham 8.19

1pt win

Scooby Mustang

T1 Nottingham 8.36

1pt win

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