Jolly good show puts him on course for Puppy Classic

NEWINN JOLLY booked his place in the Arc Puppy Classic with an impressive display in the top division of four trial stakes for the Category One at Nottingham on Monday.

A Monmore Puppy Derby finalist for Kim Billingham-Hine in March, Newinn Jolly made light work of a trap three draw after a slight bump with Scooby Mustang to pace up into what proved a decisive first-bend lead.

Vahbelle gave chase after the well-fancied duo of Scooby Mustang and Annadown Shadow suffered an early barging match that ended the hopes of both. However, Paul Young’s bitch ran out of gas coming home as Annadown Shadow stayed on to take second, five and a half lengths behind the best-of-night 29.48sec winner.

Billingham-Hine was delighted with the win yesterday. “We’ve always thought a lot of him,” she said. “He just moved into the two-dog a little bit but then straightened up. I was a little concerned because he had good dogs up his inside, but when you come out like that it makes the job easy. The time really pleased us because it confirms our thoughts of what a nice dog he is.”

The Monmore handler has given her pup a few looks at Nottingham and was happy that the work is paying off. “Nottingham’s a great galloping track but it’s surprising I think for some dogs,” she said, “especially dogs that are still inexperienced; he’s not had many races. I think the more trials you give there, the better.

“I do think he’ll come forward again because down the back again he just drifted off a little bit and then he went again. He’s coming of age.”

One notable statistic on Newinn Jolly’s card is that he has never drawn trap one in any of his races – all opens – a point not lost on his trainer.

“He went into the Puppy Derby with just trials but we said ‘let’s pop him in’ as he was only going to run in puppy races anyway. But he just had the most horrendous luck with draws for a railer. Maybe his turn will come now and he can show what he’s really made of.”

Billingham-Hine says the youngster has strengthened up as he has matured, adding: “I think he’ll get a little bit further in time, but when you run like that there’s no need to even think about that at this time.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the owners, they’re lovely and they bought him when he was nine months-ish. They went over on a trip to Ireland and picked him out.

“The Puppy Classic was always a long-term goal because obviously he’s two next month so it’s perfect timing for him. We like going to Nottingham, it’s a great track and we’re excited to have a dog with potential.”

In-form Droopys Poker made it a double for the Monmore trainer with a late effort to catch Not So Steady in heat two of the Arc 480m Trophy, short-heading his rival in 28.66sec.

“He’s been a cracker for us,” she said. “Perhaps he lacks that yard of pace into the first corner but he’s just such a lovely dog and he’s won us a nice few races along the way. The one track that surprises me where he does seem to run well is Dunstall Park. I never thought it was his track. He’s a delight to have in the kennel. With him, I don’t know if he’s a clever tracker or whether he’s lucky, but he does seem to switch about and avoid trouble.”

Craig Morris will also have a decent team for the Puppy Classic after taking two of the other trial stakes.

Lady Gambet overcame a missed break by running a smooth opening bend and then powering past early leader Bellmore Whiskey down the back, keeping on strongly to score by almost five lengths from Lincoln Impact – who ran off at the first bend – in 29.72sec.

It was more straightforward for his Darcys Dude, who made all on his debut despite fiddling the opening bend in 29.81sec, holding Magical Hawk by almost three lengths.

Farneys Tilly also led round to spring a 28-1 shock in the other trial stakes, Kevin Boon’s bitch clocking 30.19sec.

Heat one of the Arc 480m Trophy went to Swift Kipper, with Terry Munslow’s bitch just nipping round in front before pulling away to beat Gruszka, who was forced to check at the turn, by six and a half lengths in 28.87sec.

The Arc Puppy Classic closes to entries at 11am on Friday, with the first round scheduled for Monday.

Draw for Monday’s Arc 480m Trophy final: 1 Aegean Song, 2 Blackstone Ten, 3 Swift Kipper (m), 4 Droopys Poker (m), 5 Not So Steady (m), 6 Gruszka (m).

Gold and Tarquin chasing Select Stakes slots

UNDERGROUND GOLD continued his return from a spell off the card with a 500m trial before racing at Nottingham on Monday.

After finishing sore on Derby final night, the Paul Young-trained dog has been kept to trial work and posted 29.64sec (4.92sec sectional, going +20) in a solo on what was his first look at the circuit. His target is a place in the £12,500 Arc Select Stakes, the 500m one-off at the track on August 31.

Tiffield Tarquin was quickest at the session, with Roy Peckham’s Essex Vase winner clocking 29.52sec in another solo immediately afterwards.

Peckham will also hope for a Select Stakes place with his star, saying: “It’s hard for a trainer like me to be thought of when the big boys come knocking. But he’s a fast dog and he’s a wide seed.

“He went quicker than Underground Gold on Monday and I’d be very disappointed if we ended up without a wide in the Select.”

Others to break the 30-second barrier were Poppy Queen (29.75sec), Zenith Boom (29.85sec) and Daleroad Magic (29.83sec), the latter one of three possible Puppy Classic raiders from Irish trainer Pat Guilfoyle.

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