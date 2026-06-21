John to get the jump on his Nottingham rivals

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FORTANACH JOHN, just shaded in last week’s heats, can turn the form around to land a competitive Maiden Standard Trophy final at Nottingham tonight at 9.11, live on PGR.

A recent recruit for local trainer Kelly Wilton, the selection has yet to finish out of the first two in four starts at the Colwick Park circuit, and can put his smart early speed to good use to cut loose from trap four in the £500 500m clash.

He produced his best split yet of 5.00sec when leading his qualifier last week only to be caught in the shadow of the post by Ruth Lambe’s Santas Tornado, but another swift exit can carry him to the front in a race where that rival may not be suited by a draw out in trap six.

Esther Driver’s Mossrich Mossy won the other heat and is respected on that effort, but if Wilton’s dual A1 winner beats him to the punch then his hopes of dominating again will evaporate.

Best bet on the card is Mark Russell’s class-dropping sprinter Da Don in the 305m Arc Sprint Trophy at 8.36.

A proven scorer over course and distance he reappears following a first-round exit from Central Park’s Category One Silver Salver and should have too much firepower for tonight’s rivals, with Lynn Cook’s smart local Shelt Hill Rosie the most likely danger.

Pelaw trainer Stuart Tighe has enjoyed plenty of Nottingham success in recent months with his star sprinter Good Acclaim, and while his kennel star is being prepared for an Irish campaign, his handler looks to have another decent sort on his hands in Vialli, who has just joined his team from the kennels of Roy Peckham.

He has his first race for Tighe in the opening heat of the Arc Maiden Sprint at 7.44 and can make it a winning one over the 305m course.

Driver’s Ballymac Panzara, an October pup, makes her UK racing debut in heat two after impressing in qualifying trials.

With several of her rivals shaping as four-bend types stepping down in trip, her early dash can put her quickly in charge at 8.01.

Russell’s Whiterock Ace, the sole wide seed in heat three, looks ideally drawn at 8.19 with a vacant trap on his left and he can race freely and open his account for his Monmore connections.

Kennelmate Magical Be Swift is also well drawn on the fence and is a potential threat in what looks a strong hand for the visiting trainer.

The action closes with an open-looking winner-of-one contest over the 500m trip. Cases can be made for most of the sextet, but Frank Macklin’s in-form This Eze has something of a plot draw as the sole inside runner and is nominated to make all and complete a four-timer in the process.

Elsewhere this evening Harlow’s card includes three heats of the SIS-backed Category Two British Bred Sprint, with Rick Holloway’s King Presley (6.11) and Michelle Brown’s Pro Parker (6.46) expected to make their class tell at short odds, with Darren Whitton’s Moaning Hearns the pick for a more open-looking third heat over the 238m trip at 7.24.

Open Check nap

Da Don

8.36 Nottingham



TV Hot Hounds

Vialli

T3 Nottingham 7.44

1pt win

Whiterock Ace

T6 Nottingham 8.19

1pt win

Da Don

T3 Nottingham 8.36

1pt win

Fortanach John

T4 Nottingham 9.11

1pt win

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