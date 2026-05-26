Joe looks good to go for Dunstall backers

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DEVILGATE JOE, recently dropped in class, caught the eye in defeat last time out at Dunstall Park and Ruth Lambe’s tracker can get back to winning ways tonight at 6.26, live on PGR.

He was carried wide by a rival at the opening turn, but showed good speed to be beaten less than three lengths in A5 company, and looks well placed to strike this evening.

Another fancy who ran well last time out over the 480m was Robert Hall’s Inclement Weather, who is well drawn in the stripes against A4 rivals at 6.59.

At Romford, early pace can win the A5 at 6.53, with Paul Young’s Bubbly Fury taken to make all.

He has led only to be picked up late in his last four outings, but can blast clear and go beyond recall.

Bernie Doyle’s prolific Too Spicy impressed in top grade when last sighted at London Road and can win again over 400m at 9.11

Best bets

Devilgate Joe

T4 Dunstall Park 6.26

1pt win

Bubbly Fury

T1 Romford 6.53

1pt win

Inclement Weather

T6 Towcester 6.59

1pt win

Too Spicy

T2 Romford 9.11

1pt win

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