Janssens making big-race plans for Ability

ROMEO ABILITY is set to be aimed at several upcoming Category One competitions, with the Ladbrokes Gold Cup at Monmore in August being the next possible port of call for the Derby Plate champion.

The British-bred speedster, who returned to Towcester on Sunday and enjoyed another success over 500m, was one of two winners on the card for handler Patrick Janssens, who said: “It was lovely to see this dog have his moment on the big stage and win a competition on Derby night.

“He has been to plenty of finals and is a lovely dog to train – he’s genuine, honest and always gives you a run regardless of the company he’s in.

“He loves it at Sheffield, so the Steel City Cup later this year is a long-term target, along with the East Anglian Derby at Yarmouth. Before that, we are considering the Gold Cup at Monmore for him.”

Janssens also spoke fondly of two departing stars from his kennel, confirming both Romeo Steel and Slick Sentinel have been retired. “Slick Sentinel was a brilliant dog for us and his owner Keith Allsop, winning the Juvenile Classic and reaching the semi-finals of the Derby,” he said. “He was a beautiful dog and is going home with Keith’s friend to live out his life on his sofa.”

As for Romeo Steel, Janssens added: “I will struggle to ever find a greyhound like him again. He was top-class and a pleasure to train.

“His record at Sheffield was superb and the finals he won, including that brilliant East Anglian Derby win, were right up there with the best performances you will see in finals.

“Dave [Firmager, breeder] will arrange stud duties for him and determine his future, but he’s a dog we’ll miss from our kennels. We’re always on the lookout for top dogs but they are hard to find and even harder to buy when you do find them!”

Janssens’ Towcester double was completed by the prolific Yahoo Megan (15.89sec) in the two-bend contest over 270m.

At Sheffield there were doubles for Ted Soppitt courtesy of Ballymac Buddy (29.20sec, 500m) and Sunnyside Jayden (16.19sec, 280m) and Rose Draper, who struck with Redentor (29.11sec, 500m) and Swift Hostile (15.85sec, 280m). Esther Driver was another to strike twice as Skyfall Dino (16.16sec, 280m) and Skyfall Khan (29.72sec, 500m) both won for the Nottingham trainer.

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