Janssens looking for big runs from Sussex Cup leading lights

PATRICK JANSSENS has a strong hand in this year’s Coral Sussex Cup, with flying bitch Fabulous Aria and Droopys Graph leading the betting with the sponsors at 11-4 and 11-2 respectively following the withdrawal of well-fancied Texas Jack

The trainer reported his pair in top form yesterday, although he says both will need to do everything right to justify their lofty positions.

“I’ve always thought the world of her,” said Janssens of Fabulous Aria. “She was favourite for the Oaks final at Dunstall Park last year but I don’t think the track particularly suited her. She really needs a big galloping track, which is why I took her last year to Hove for a race.

“She was only coming out of season then, I think and ran behind a good one of Mark’s [Wallis] in Silverhill Adam.

“I always had the Brighton Belle in the back of my mind for her, but she wasn’t far enough out of season for it, so that’s why we sort of kept her ticking over at Towcester and she’s come right there.”

The bitch is a January 23 whelp but seems to be improving with age, as Janssens acknowledged. “Dogs from Dave Firmager [owner/breeder] are very lightly schooled when they come to me and they come on as they get older,” he said.

“I said it to Dave a while ago that I think the world of this bitch but she needs to run at big tracks. She put in a cracking trial as well so it’s fingers crossed. She stays the 515m but will have to get off the front.”

As for Droopys Graph, Janssens says there have been no issues with his lightly raced dog, who has gone well in trials since being knocked out of the Derby in the third round.

“He’s in good shape but he causes himself problems by not coming away. He’s got to be more accurate from the traps. Even at Hove you can show all the pace down the back straight but you’re going to hit them again at the third bend.

“His trial was fine and you’d expect him to improve for it, but there are dogs in there who are better than people give them credit for, so both will need to do everything right.”

Betting

Coral Sussex Cup (Coral/Ladbrokes): 11-4 Fabulous Aria, 11-2 Droopys Graph, 6 Tiffield Tarquin, 9 Blackstone Opera, 10 Bubbly Hogan, 12 Raebella Bullet, 14 Droopys Assured, Moving Force, 16 Smokestack Saxon, The Other Chief, 20 Behemoth, Copney Queen, Droopys Alldeway, Westwood Shay, 25 Alright Bullet, Droopys Extragud, Droopys Invent, Teejays Buddy, 40 Avarua Zlatan, Gingers Layla, 50 Alright Arthur, Bowmers Wildcat, Dunbolg Formula, 66 bar (e-w 1/4 1-2-3-4).

Sussex Cup Heat 1: 1 Ower Cracker 12-1, 2 Droopys Graph 4-6, 3 Foxwood Christy 20-1, 4 Alright Bullet 7-2, 5 Burrows Fizz 8-1, 6 Bowmers Wildcat 11-2.

Heat 2: 1 Raebella Bullet 7-2, 2 Dunbolg Formula 16-1, 3 The Other Chief 7-2, 4 Copney Queen 9-2, 5 vacant, 6 Moving Force 7-4.

Heat 3: 1 Droopys Invent 9-2, 2 Finchogue Fury 16-1, 3 Droopys Extragud 11-2, 4 Poppadom Tom 25-1, 5 Bubbly Hogan 3-1, 6 Tiffield Tarquin 10-11.

Heat 4: 1 Yougo Freddie 12-1, 2 Avarua Zlatan 9-4, 3 Westwood Shay 11-8, 4 Jacktavern Chief 13-2, 5 Alright Arthur 4-1, 6 Noelles Glenlo 14-1.

Heat 5: 1 Blackstone Opera 8-13, 2 Sussex Cyclone 20-1, 3 Gingers Layla 6-1, 4 Smokestack Saxon 5-2, 5 Farneys Tearaway 10-1, 6 vacant.

Heat 6: 1 Fabulous Aria 8-13, 2 Droopys Assured 5-1, 3 Droopys Alldeway 6-1, 4 Teejays Buddy 8-1, 5 Glenrock King 25-1, 6 Behemoth 13-2.

Texas misses Hove outing

TEXAS JACK, who was second favourite with Coral and Ladbrokes for the Sussex Cup, was yesterday withdrawn from heat two, meaning trap five will now be vacant, writes Phil Donaldson.

Richard Rees’s dog won well on his return to action over Hove’s 515m on Saturday, but was reported by owner Steve Evans to be suffering from colitis. “We thought he’d win the competition but there’s worse things in life,” said the philosophical owner.

Rees also pulled out Clona Kody, whose absence from trap six in heat five makes that a five-runner affair.

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