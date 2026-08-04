Janssens has sights set on Kent Derby defence for Tomcat

ROMEO TOMCAT will not be put up for a place in this year’s Arc Select Stakes at Nottingham, with a defence of his Kent Derby crown the priority according to handler Patrick Janssens.

The dual Category One champion, who picked up the British Breeders Stakes and Kent Derby titles last year, only recently returned to action at Hove in a Category Three event over 500m, and Janssens is not looking for a slot in the prestigious invitation race.

He said: “He had a decent year last year and we were disappointed to get knocked out in the opening round of the Derby, but we won’t be going for the Select.

“As a seeded dog he’d likely struggle from out wide in what will likely be a warm race. It would have been great to head to Doncaster for a Yorkshire Derby but that isn’t happening, so his main target now will be a defence of the Kent Derby down at Central Park.

“We’ll also be represented in the East Anglian Derby at Yarmouth with Fabulous Aria, who’s a cracking bitch when she gets on the bunny early on.”

In recent months Janssens has retired kennel stars Romeo Steel and Slick Sentinel, and talented stayer Fabulous Heka has now joined that list.

“We took Fabulous Heka to Hove and took a chance on her,” he said. “She probably could have done with racing over a little further, but she did really well to reach the Regency final. She broke into season and has now gone back to Dave Firmager, retired to the breeding paddocks.

“I won’t replace these dogs and fill the kennels for the sake of it, so our numbers are down, but it has become increasingly hard to buy good dogs – they’re either too expensive or simply not for sale.”

Janssens trialled Romeo Empire before racing at Nottingham on Monday, with the dog clocking 30.54sec over 500m.

That time was eclipsed by Maxine Locke’s Annadown Warrior as he continued his preparation for the upcoming £12,500 Arc Puppy Classic with a joint-fastest-of-the-session 29.84sec.

Carol Weatherall’s well-regarded Scooby Mustang clocked the same time, with Kim Billingham-Hine’s Monmore Puppy Derby finalist, Newinn Jolly (29.91sec), also moving well over the four bends.

Locke’s Annadown Bocko, an impressive maiden winner at Central Park last month, clocked 30.10sec, while Jason Gray’s unbeaten Jackierua went two spots faster.

On the racetrack, Gallant Star proved too hot for her rivals when taking the Sprint Trophy final.

Phil Short’s bitch started moderately but paced up well around the outside and took control, while those inside were squeezed out.

The Coral Guys & Dolls runner-up came home just over two lengths clear, chased home by Newinn Bachelor, clocking 17.78sec for the 305m trip.

Mark Russell’s Whiterock Ace (18.14sec) and Jason Gray’s No Dreamers (18.03sec) picked up the other two-bend opens on the card, while Rob Short’s Loveland (30.51sec) made all in a 500m maiden contest.

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