Jake can head the Dunstall charge

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HEADFORD JAKE shaped well on his return to graded company over four bends at Dunstall Park and can return to winning ways when racing again over 480m at 6.42, live on PGR.

Robert Hall’s speedster appeared at Nottingham last month over 480m in an open but has been kept to graded sprints this year and should find A5 class within his compass.

Later on the card, the well-drawn Mercia Stiorra can prove strongest for Kate Harrison in A6 class at 9.16.

Not sighted when racing over six bends last time out, this drop back in trip is an easier assignment.

At Romford, Dave Lee’s Early Storm is another strong tracker fancied to assert late when racing over 400m in the A5 at 7.27.

Early pace can win the A10 race at 9.28, with Katie O’Flaherty’s Public Reaction expected to blast clear and make all.

Best bets

Headford Jake

T1 Dunstall Park 6.42

1pt win

Early Storm

T1 Romford 7.27

1pt win

Mercia Stiorra

T1 Dunstall Park 9.16

1pt win

Public Reaction

T2 Romford 9.28

1pt win

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