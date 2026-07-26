Jackierua in the box seat at Nottingham

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JACKIERUA flew out and made all in good style in his Arc Maiden 480m Trophy heat last week at Nottingham and can follow up in tonight’s final at 9.46, live on PGR.

Jason Gray’s promising youngster is unbeaten in three starts at Colwick Park, impressing in graded company prior to his near seven-length romp last time and more fireworks off the front are expected.

Much will rest on the start in the decider over the sharper four bends, but Jackierua is flanked by moderate starters and can take control at the opening bend in what is the last of eight opens on the card.

In the 305m maiden sprint opener at 7.44, a chance is taken on Lynn Cook’s slick D2 winner Churchill King, who can pace up nicely to the turn before asserting.

Paul Young’s Puntos Opinion is a well-bred November 2024 whelp who was out of luck in his Juvenile Classic semi-final at Towcester, but can make a winning return to action in another maiden sprint at 8.01.

He drops in trip but also takes a significant ease in class.

Gray’s No Dreamers is an interesting debutant in a 500m maiden contest at 8.19 and looks worth chancing. It is an average race and she is well drawn on the inside.

Kelly Wilton’s Three Steps To Victory champion Fortanach Col is one of the star names on show in the 8.36 race over 500m, which also features British-bred star Romeo Ability and Carol Weatherall’s in-form Zappa.

Wilton’s powerful tracker trialled well last week and can return to action with a success providing he can keep tabs on the leaders early.

Weatherall’s Born Racer can prove too hot for his rivals over 305m at 8.54, in what is the first of two heats of a minor competition.

The second at 9.11 is a lot warmer, and preference is for Mark Russell’s Da Don, who boasts decent form over course and distance and moved well in a trial last week.

He can punch up on the inside and hold his rivals at bay around the turn.

Romeo Empire, who finished third in the British Breeders Stakes at Nottingham earlier this year, is another big name returning to action and can outgun inferior opposition over 500m at 9.28.

A real handful over four and six bends, he is well suited to the demanding four bends at Colwick Park and cannot be opposed despite a lack of recent activity

Open Check nap

Jackierua

9.46 Nottingham



TV Hot Hounds

Fortanach Col

T4 Nottingham 8.36

1pt win

Born Racer

T2 Nottingham 8.54

1pt win

Romeo Empire

T2 Nottingham 9.28

1pt win

Jackierua

T3 Nottingham 9.46

1pt win

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