It’s less of a job but more of a way of life . . .

By Nathan Hunt, Monmore-based trainer

HAVING been asked to put into words what it is like being a young(ish) trainer in 2026 and the challenges I face, 600-odd words may not do it justice but I’ve given it my best shot.

Looking back on 2025, my goal was to achieve a record number of open wins (135), which thankfully we were able to do and, in turn, secured a highest-ever finish of fifth in the Trainer of the Year standings to qualify outright for Judgement Night.

We made our debut in that event last year, having been a late call-up, and we took it down to the wire, finishing runner-up and just two points behind Mark Wallis. I loved the experience, and it drove me on to qualify for this year’s renewal at our home track Monmore.

Our year was made sweeter by winning the Romford Puppy Cup with Scooby Diamond. I’d been trying to win it since taking over the licence from Phil Simmonds back in 2020 when I was then a Romford handler.

Now the dust has settled on the achievements, I feel immense pride in reaching the levels I did last year, but I still can’t help wondering if it is really worth it?

The negatives often far outweigh the positives. The sacrifices which go unnoticed, the family commitments missed and the next-to-no social life due to spending the majority of my time in the kennels or on the road up and down the country chasing every point and every win.

At the end of last year I sent a large team to Dunstall Park and Nottingham due to the lack of opens at Monmore and the increased prize-money on offer at Arc venues. At £100 run-money, it made sense to send a vanload as every penny counts and these levels should be the bare minimum now for open races across the board.

Monmore has filled plenty of races so far this year, but once the upcoming Category One competitions finish, I very much doubt the entries will continue to flow with run-money still behind what is on offer at some other tracks.

Without the hard work and dedication of all the team at the kennel, our accomplishments would be impossible, and I thank them for that.

Finding staff that you can trust and who are willing has become just as hard as unearthing the next Scooby Diamond.

This is something I’m not sure tracks appreciate and I think an overview of how kennelhands are treated should be looked at. For example, some of the food offered up is totally unacceptable.

Another real gripe which impacts all of us concerns kennelling. Why can’t every track offer two kennelling times? Welfare is at the forefront, but tracks are being allowed to kennel dogs for hours – this is neither good for the dogs or the staff often waiting around all night.

Another huge challenge is rehoming our ex-racers, and I’m proud of the work my team has done at home with preparing dogs for retirement via small dog checks and making videos to show homing centres how the dogs are adapting.

We rehomed well into double digits last year and our TikTok can be found at

@trinitygreyhoundhoming. Please give us a follow and share.

While the demands of our job are as big as ever, it is very difficult to get off a carousel which never stops. When dogs like Goldcash Warrior come into the kennel and immediately whet your appetite, you realise why you do it.

Despite the many lows that will naturally come this year, I will be sure to savour the highs as best I can.

There is still plenty to look forward to, with a couple of litters by Coolavanny Shado being reared on-site, as well as potential future litters out of our stars Droopys Flotilla and Icemans Girl. These things keep the dream alive, and that’s something you must never lose.

