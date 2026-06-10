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Greyhounds

Irish raider Magical Luka heads Silver Salver betting

Irish sensation Magical Luka is back in the UK and heads the betting for the Arc Kent Silver Salver at Central Park
Irish sensation Magical Luka is back in the UK and heads the betting for the Arc Kent Silver Salver at Central ParkCredit: Steve Nash

MAGICAL LUKA heads the market for this year’s £12,500 Arc Kent Silver Salver, which kicks off on Saturday night at Central Park.

Patrick Guilfoyle’s Irish sensation, who is back with Kevin Hutton for a second attempt at a UK title after last year’s run to the Puppy Cup final at Romford, tops the list for the 277m competition at 7-4 with Coral and Ladbrokes.

Multiple big-race champion Shadow Storm, last sighted at Towcester on Derby final night when beaten favourite in

the Time Nutrition Sprint Trophy final, is next on the list at 11-4.

The Scurry Gold Cup and National Sprint king is one of two major contenders for Hove handler, Richard Rees, who also sends out talented sprinter Avarua Lake at 11-1.

Champion trainer Mark Wallis has a small but talented team entered, spearheaded by last year’s runner-up Ballinakill Liam, who is one of nine wide seeds for the 36-dog stake.

Arc Kent Silver Salver (Starts on Saturday, Central Park)
Coral/Ladbrokes 7-4 Magical Luka, 11-4 Shadow Storm, 7-1 Ballinakill Liam, 11 Avarua Lake, 12 Nightingale Crew, Da Don, Thurlesbeg Pablo, 16 Beaming Isla, 18 Crafty Alejandro, 20 Pavilion Team, 25 bar.

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