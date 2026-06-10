Irish raider Magical Luka heads Silver Salver betting

MAGICAL LUKA heads the market for this year’s £12,500 Arc Kent Silver Salver, which kicks off on Saturday night at Central Park.

Patrick Guilfoyle’s Irish sensation, who is back with Kevin Hutton for a second attempt at a UK title after last year’s run to the Puppy Cup final at Romford, tops the list for the 277m competition at 7-4 with Coral and Ladbrokes.

Multiple big-race champion Shadow Storm, last sighted at Towcester on Derby final night when beaten favourite in

the Time Nutrition Sprint Trophy final, is next on the list at 11-4.

The Scurry Gold Cup and National Sprint king is one of two major contenders for Hove handler, Richard Rees, who also sends out talented sprinter Avarua Lake at 11-1.

Champion trainer Mark Wallis has a small but talented team entered, spearheaded by last year’s runner-up Ballinakill Liam, who is one of nine wide seeds for the 36-dog stake.

Arc Kent Silver Salver (Starts on Saturday, Central Park)

Coral/Ladbrokes 7-4 Magical Luka, 11-4 Shadow Storm, 7-1 Ballinakill Liam, 11 Avarua Lake, 12 Nightingale Crew, Da Don, Thurlesbeg Pablo, 16 Beaming Isla, 18 Crafty Alejandro, 20 Pavilion Team, 25 bar.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.