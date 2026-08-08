Irish Derby trebles for Holland and Dowling

BOCKOS DIAMOND won the battle of the Graham Holland big guns as the BoyleSports Irish Derby got under way over Shelbourne Park’s 550 yards on Friday.

It was the old stager against the young pretender, and the 2024 champion showed he still has that super turn of early pace, zipping to the bend to chop off his challenging kennelmate Bockos Gold and surging clear.

Getup The Boy stayed on well to cut into his lead, but Bockos Diamond still had two lengths in hand at the line in 29.40sec.

It was another terrific night for the five-time Derby-winning handler, with his Low Profile initiating a treble with victory in heat nine.

When the powerhouse turned in front there was only going to be one winner and he came home three lengths to the good in 29.46sec.

Bombay Special completed the hat-trick in heat 11, just getting round ahead of kennelmate Ballydoyle Tina and staying well to win by three lengths in 29.59sec.

Liam Dowling matched Holland’s treble, with his Solo And Go getting loose in heat five to turn over 8-13 Lennies Dynamic. A slow start cost Paul Hennessy’s dog, Solo And Go keeping going to see off his rival by three-quarters of a length in a best-of-night 29.27sec.

Dowling struck quickly in the next with Ballymac Kamala, albeit she made harder work of it than would have been expected of a 1-5 shot.

She held firm on the bend to lead them round but only got home by half a length from staying-on Barntick Bucko in 29.58sec.

Ballymac Gwennie rounded off the night in all-the-way style in the finale, clocking 29.31sec.

Another to impress was Denise Ryan’s Oriental King, who outstayed his rivals, including 3-10 favourite Ballycowen Frank, to take heat seven in 29.38sec.

Ballyhooly Cliff was a wide-margin winner of the opener for Tom O’Neill after being left clear at the third bend as Roarin Ogara and Certificate came together. He went on to cross the line seven lengths clear of Roarin Ogara in 29.46sec.

In heat two, Grouchos Frank started well but shipped a bump as Firstpastthepost went clear.

Pat Buckley’s dog began to reel in his rival from halfway and lunged late but the Paul Matthews-trained dog got home by a head in 29.55sec.

Buckley fared better in heat eight as his Ballyea Warrior flew out and held kennelmate Glengar Kane by half a length in 29.40sec.

Kilcogan Norman was quickly clear in heat three and stayed there for Neilus O’Connell, also posting 29.55sec as he led home Timmys Bucks by a length and a half, while a determined run from halfway earned the syndicate-trained Silent Noelle victory in heat four in 29.78sec.

Hiker strolls to victory in Maiden decider

DISTANT HIKER left his rivals toiling in his wake as he confirmed heat form in the Friday Night Maiden Stayers final at Romford, writes Paul Brown.

Dean Childs’s dog was the quickest heat winner in 35.62sec and again burst from the boxes to turn in front.

He showed no signs of stopping last week and it was the same again as he kept up the gallop to cross the line just over five lengths ahead of Lil Bo Peep in 35.30sec, with Broadway Reggie getting his card marked for aggressive interference towards Zenith Impact at the back of the field.

Inclement Moon made a winning debut for Maxine Locke after switching from Glenn Foot’s kennels, nipping clear at the first bend and staying well to clock 24.08sec, and the Central Park trainer completed a 400m double when Headford Fiona turned over 100-30 kennelmate Headford Sarah in the penultimate race, flying out to a sizzling 23.57sec romp.

Double Dutch for Heilbron

ROMEO DUTCH, the quickest heat winner over 261m, translated that form to the 450m trip to run his rivals ragged in the Arena Racing Company Dual Distance final at Sunderland on Friday, writes Paul Brown.

Tom Heilbron’s dog only faced three rivals with kennelmates Romeo Hanyu and Romeo Victory both non-runners, and a flying start saw the 8-11 jolly comfortably round in front. Brickhill Tamika tried to give chase but the leader was away and gone and poured it on to win by almost six lengths in 26.90sec.

It was a good night for favourite backers with Mark Bulmer’s Newmoors Amore (11-10f) proving too strong for Mossend Colton over the four-bend trip in 27.31sec.

Elegant Shadow (evens) made all in a puppy sprint, Jimmy Fenwick’s bitch clocking 15.71sec for the 261m trip, and his Coppice Saphire completed his double with a strong-running 27.12sec effort.

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