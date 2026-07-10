Irish Derby still in sights of injured Bouncing Monarch

BOUNCING MONARCH remains on course for a tilt at the BoyleSports Irish Derby despite connections yesterday withdrawing the brilliant Kirby Memorial winner from tonight’s Champion Stakes final at Shelbourne.

Owner and UK trainer Dave Fradgley said: “He’s had a slight cut on his toe following last week’s win and has been to the vet this week. Michael [O’Donovan, Irish trainer] called me and we had a discussion about what to do.

“It has healed, but we don’t want to run the risk of letting him race and it opening up as that would put the Irish Derby in doubt and that’s his main target.

“It’s a shame as we’d booked flights to Dublin and were going over to cheer him home like we did last week, but when you have a dog like him you don’t want to take chances. I’ve been in dogs for over 60 years and I’ve never had one like him, he’s a dog of a lifetime.”

Having beaten 2024 Irish Derby champion Bockos Diamond to the bend when drawn in trap one last week, Bouncing Monarch had been due to run in trap five in tonight’s €20,000 star-studded final.

Fradgley added: “I wasn’t worried about the draw. Michael has him in brilliant shape and he’s been flying out. But it’s one of those things and we move on.

“I’ve got runners at Doncaster, so I’ve changed my Saturday plans and will be heading there.

“We’re all looking forward to the Irish Derby now with Monarch and after that he’s likely to come home for a while.”

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