Irish Derby dream alive and well for final six

PAT FLANAGAN, chairman of Greyhound Racing Ireland, captured the moment perfectly as he welcomed six sets of excited connections back to the track on Mnday for the celebratory Derby finalists lunch with a simple question. He asked: “Can you feel the buzz? You’ve made it!”

A massive crowd is expected for Saturday’s €125,000-to-the-winner showpiece, to be shown live in Ireland on Virgin Media 3 TV (9pm to 10pm).

“It’s all to play for; anything can happen,” said Brian O’Keeffe, senior media relations manager for BoyleSports, describing Shelbourne Park as a “stunning world-class venue for world-class racing”.

Two UK owners flew in: Mike Davis (Proper Heiress) and Paul Allen (Droopys Deploy). Davis, now also Towcester’s promoter, then dashed straight back seeking to get to Nottingham to see his three runners in last night’s St Leger final.

He admitted he had thought the Derby campaign had ended on Saturday when Proper Heiress finished fourth after finding early trouble. But his dog was reinstated following the disqualification of Oreo Ollie for fighting. Under Irish rules that meant Proper Heiress went into the drum, then drew trap one.

“It’s a strange feeling. You feel bad for those owners, but at the same time, dizzy that we’re still there,” he said. “This week is the best in greyhound racing and why I love the sport. Shelbourne is the pinnacle.”

Sid Huett, head man to trainer Mark Wallis, has been staying with the Matthews family in Newry along with Wallis’s son Daniel.

Huett said: “Proper Heiress is well. He took a hell of a whack on Saturday, but we’ve now got a better draw and if he gets to the front he’s such a jealous dog.”

Dylan Brennan, part of Shelbourne’s racing management, said the disqualification had actually been a clear and easy decision, “but a tough one given the circumstances, nobody liked doing it. It’s part of the job”.

Allen’s dog is trained by Robert Gleeson. Droopys Deploy has trap six and will be finishing fast. He led into the trip in this year’s Kirby final at Limerick after earlier taking Newcastle’s Puppy Derby final. “This feels very special; my first Derby finalist,” he said.

Michael Gleeson, father of the trainer, added: “All we need is a little bit of luck.”

Pat Guilfoyle was disappointed on Friday when his Magical Luka missed the break to crash to a 1-8F defeat in Romford’s Puppy Cup final. But the joy returned on Saturday when Magical Mag qualified here. He was represented yesterday by his mother Alice. She said: “She has exceptional early and can lead.”

Rank outsider will be Paul Hennessy’s Barefoot On Song who, unusually, has already whelped a litter. “She made many finals, but was always coming in season so we thought being a mum might calm her down,” said Susan, Hennessy’s wife. “It seems to have worked and here we are; she needs to come out from under the bars.”

Tom Nolan of Abbeyfeale is the excited owner of the Pat Buckley-trained Glengar Silent, the youngest finalist and a November 23 pup.

“My dad Timmy won the coursing Derby twice, but the nearest we’ve got to track glory is the quarter-finals here via Secreto. He needs to repeat his 3.40sec section of Saturday; then he has a real chance. Pat says he’s in great shape and is improving.”

But of course the one they all have to beat is Cheap Sandwiches. This is his third Derby final in ten months after running second to Bockos Diamond last year, then a close-up fourth to Droopys Plunge at Towcester.

Dan Brassil heads up his syndicate. “Not only three Derby finals, but three Derby lunches,” he grinned. “He’s kept his form wonderfully well despite such a busy campaign. Team Holland have done a fantastic job with him.”

Nicky Holland, who dashed there after overseeing Silverhill Freya’s Empress Stakes win at Towcester on Sunday, said: “He’s an amazing dog, Mr Professional, so consistent, Dundalk’s International champ but the loveliest natured dog.”

She said Bockos Diamond, sidelined with a muscle strain, would return next year.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Bet on the dogs with BetMGM 🐾 Did you know BetMGM offer greyhounds markets? New customers can bag £40 in free bets when you wager £10 . 18+ #GambleAware. Terms Apply.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.