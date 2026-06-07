Irish are pulling clear as Britain chases ‘product’

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

TOWCESTER’S all-Ireland Derby final made me wonder whether we in Britain have been hypnotised into losing our way.

A business model built around non‑stop product for the betting industry has become dominant, while the Irish focus on the events that matter remains razor-sharp.

Irish trainers have now lifted the English Derby six times in the last eight years. Horseracing knows all about that too: the Epsom Derby has been dominated by Aidan O’Brien, who incredibly landed it again on Saturday for the 12th time.

One wonders if the cream of Irish greyhounds are simply staying at home. A number of key UK owners have also switched to having runners based in Ireland – including Lee Craze, owner of the big-race winner. Others have simply disappeared. Are we sleepwalking into a terminal decline?

Speaking to leading Irish journalist Ian Fortune after the semi‑final whitewash, I braced myself for him to glory in his country’s domination of our premier event. It hurt all the more when he proved genuinely saddened at our capitulation.

That said, a different take came at last Monday’s Derby lunch from Susan Hennessy who, asked about the Irish ascendancy, simply pointed out that “It’s all one game”.

The good news is that we at least have a proper home for the Derby. Sponsor Ben Keith congratulated Towcester with a “wowee, the track and stadium are immaculate . . . we had a fascinating Derby”.

Greyhounds have been coming from the back and, although Saturday’s wilder weather favoured front runners, the racing overall has been good.

Of course, the sport is also fortunate to have Dunstall Park, Wolverhampton, which its owners Arc had previously pushed forward as an alternative Derby venue.

It might have suited the current crop of UK-trained stars, several of whom were run out of qualifying positions at Towcester by stronger Irish-based runners.

Indeed, Irish breeders and trainers make the point that they factor into their calculations the 500m Towcester and 503m Shelbourne tests compared to the sharper main trip currently at Dunstall Park.

A GBGB panel is expected to meet shortly to review the home for next year’s Derby and will probably offer a longer‑term contract of, say, three or five years.

An upgraded Towcester has shone this year and is deservedly in pole position, and my feeling is that Dunstall Park may now hold fire until the next time the contract comes up.

It seems remarkable that Dunstall Park staged its opening greyhound meeting only nine months ago. As our newest track, it now gets the honour of hosting the sport’s centenary celebration on July 24.

Replicating that six‑race first night at Belle Vue back in 1926, a party atmosphere will surround the opens, each worth £1,926 to winners and £192.60 to other runners.

Missing from these big nights, though, is hurdle racing. Star Pelaw continues to seek to kick‑start this element once again, but critics have been niggling at the resulting scrappy contests. Er, that’s novice hurdling. The Springbok, for jumps trainees, was always chaotic.

Pelaw should instead be congratulated and supported for giving it a go.

In my experience, jump racing used to add significantly to the general appeal of our sport – in the same way it does for horseracing. Sometimes we need to remember to make it fun. At least Towcester’s Derby, despite the Irish dominance, felt special.

One final point. It is time for a significantly increased Best British‑bred prize. Just £2,000 ended up being shared between Salacres Amara and Glengar Silent – both eliminated in the third round. That says it all.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.