Irish ace Luka can turn the magic on

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MAGICAL LUKA, one of the fastest greyhounds in training, can make a winning start to a second UK campaign in the opening round of the Arc Kent Silver Salver at Central Park this evening at 7.30, live on PGR.

The Irish sensation has again been sent over to top handler Kevin Hutton by his breeder, owner and trainer Pat Guilfoyle – this time for a crack at the £12,500 sprinting prize following on from his run through to the Romford Puppy Cup final last year.

The long run to the turn will suit the October 2023 whelp, who boasts ferocious early pace. He can make short work of his rivals in the third qualifier over 277m, with last year’s third Beaming Isla the pick of his rivals and the forecast play.

Paul Donovan’s prolific Thurlesbeg Pablo is well drawn out wide in the first of the six eliminators at 6.50 and is a major contender for outright honours.

Richard Rees’s speedy Avarua Lake returns to action and is a threat in trap three, but this is his first appearance since the start of April and the selection’s sharpness could prove the difference.

King Jarvis has three wins to his name from seven starts, all of which have come over two bends, and he is no stranger to Central Park having raced in graded company at the track earlier this year. Now in the care of Yarmouth-based John Mullins, the scopey July 2024 whelp gets the nod in a wide-open heat two at 7.10.

Champion sprinter Shadow Storm, who already boasts a National Sprint and Scurry Gold Cup to his name, looks well drawn on the inside for the fourth heat at 8.10 and the Rees-trained superstar cannot be opposed.

Nightingale Crew will have the inside racing line over main threat Da Don in the fifth qualifier at 8.30 and the Craig Morris-trained ace can defend the rail to the bend before kicking on to score.

Last year’s runner-up Ballinakill Liam is fresh and returns to action for champion trainer Mark Wallis in the final heat at 8.50. With a half-decent exit, his early zip can prove decisive from trap five.

The action kicks off at 5.30 with Romford raider Blackburny the pick for Martyn Wiley in a moderate 491m maiden.

Locke’s Yahoo Maizy looks ready for a return to four bends and can strike when stepping back up in trip for the Arc Bitches Trophy at 5.50.

Richie Taberner’s Aero Pepinillo is another who will relish a longer trip when tackling 664m rivals at 6.10. He can take control early and dominate throughout.

Rural Pest trialled well for Gemma Evans earlier this month and can bag a second career success in the 491m standard at 6.30.

The Arc Maiden Trophy final over 491m is sandwiched in the middle of the Kent Silver Salver heats, and a strong vote here goes to Michelle Brown’s Lincoln Impact. He powered home to score impressively last week and more of the same is expected in the showdown at 7.50.

Barry O’Sullivan’s Good Rainbow burst back into life in emphatic fashion over 664m last weekend and is a spot of value to follow up with another all-the-way victory at 9.10.

She will need to bring her trapping boots again, but is a speedy and versatile tracker who is certainly capable.

Blarney Roy is another one for value seekers to consider in the 491m finale at 9.30.

Locke’s Ballymac Kobe will take a chunk out of the market as likely odds-on jolly, but may struggle to avoid contact with Danas Star up the inside. The Rees-trained tracker, who sees the trip out well, could find himself in the right place at the right time going around the opening two turns.

There is one open over 462m at Yarmouth tonight, in which Morris’s Chelms Charmer is expected to get back to winning ways at 8.17.

Open Check nap

Thurlesbeg Pablo

6.50 Central Park



TV Hot Hounds

Aero Pepinillo

T1 Central Park 6.10

1pt win

Thurlesbeg Pablo

T6 Central Park 6.50

1pt win

Lincoln Impact

T6 Central Park 7.50

1pt win

Blarney Roy

T4 Central Park 9.30

1pt win

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