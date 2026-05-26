Irish ace Epic tops the Derby show as semi-finals loom large

EPIC ACE heads the ante-post market for this year’s Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby and also tops the betting for the first of the two semi-finals on Saturday night at Towcester.

John Kennedy’s track record-holder is 2-1 for the 500m eliminator, with Ballymac Duffle second in the betting at 3-1 and one of three lining up in the race for Irish handler Liam Dowling.

Dowling’s impressive quarter-final victor Ballymac Deniro is also respected in the market at 4-1 best, while Strike It Skye and Lennies Eddie are also single-figure prices for Mark Wallis and Paul Hennessy at 6-1 and 8-1 respectively.

Ballymac Iroko, who has attracted each-way support at big prices in recent weeks, is the 25-1 outsider.

The second semi-final has a similar look to it with the Richard Rees-trained Arc Kent Plate champion Scooby The Lady 2-1 favourite over Dowling’s Ballymac Ralf at 5-2.

Reigning Greyhound of the Year, Proper Heiress, is a standout 7-2 with Hills, but generally 5-2 or 11-4, while Pay Buckley’s well-regarded Hackney Corner is 11-2 and remains one of the biggest losers in the outright book for a number of layers.

Hennessy’s Lennies Tank (16-1) and Debbie Calvert’s Sole Focus (40-1) complete the line-up.

There were two withdrawals from this year’s PricedUp.Bet Derby Plate on Monday night, with Zenith Pasha and Uncle Keith both ruled out.

British-bred star Romeo Ability tops the outright market for the competition at 9-4 for Patrick Janssens, who won it last year with Romeo Tomcat.

Former Janssens-trained Droopys Trade, now handled by Yarmouth’s Craig Morris, is next in at 9-2, with Kevin Hutton’s talented Droopys Berries best-priced at 8-1 alongside Buckley’s Singalong Polly.

Betting

Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby semi-finals (best prices). 1st: 1 Lennies Eddie (8-1, gen), 2 Strike It Skye (6-1, gen), 3 Epic Ace (2-1, gen), 4 Ballymac Duffle (3-1, bet365/Coral/Lads), 5 Ballymac Deniro (4-1, Hills), 6 Ballymac Iroko (25-1, Boyles)

2nd: 1 Sole Focus (40-1, Boyles), 2 Proper Heiress (7-2, Hills.), 3 Scooby The Lady (2-1, gen), 4 Ballymac Ralf (5-2, gen), 5 Hackney Corner (11-2, (Hills/Coral/Lads), 6 Lennies Tank (16-1, Hills/StarSports).

PricedUp.Bet Derby Plate (best prices): 9-4 Romeo Ability (Paddy Power), 9-2 Droopys Trade (bet365), 8 Droopys Berries (Boylesports), Singalong Polly (Boyles/PP), The Other Chief (gen), 12 bar.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.