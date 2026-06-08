International plans for hero Eddie as Hennessy heads home on a high

LENNIES EDDIE, winner of Saturday’s Star Sports & Orchestrate Derby final, will be heading to Dundalk next month after connections accepted an invitation on Monday to run in the prestigious Dundalk International.

Trainer Paul Hennessy, who was travelling back home to Kilkenny with his Towcester champion, said: “The dog is bouncing after Saturday and we feel blessed and privileged to have won the Derby.

“I’ve had Dundalk on the phone this morning and we’re agreed to run Eddie there. The race is on July 12, so that gives us a few weeks to give him a break after Towcester before we go there.”

The Time-sponsored one-off carries a winner’s prize of €20,000, and the track is now seeking expressions of interest.

Having won the English Derby for the third time, Hennessy, also a successful racehorse trainer, admitted his whole team were still on a high as he added: “I’ve just had the Irish ferry people ask me if I’d row the boat home for them and I said that wouldn’t be a bother – I did it before after Heaven Help Us won at Cheltenham!

“Seriously though, it was a magical night for us and an emotional one too. Susan [wife] couldn’t stop the tears flowing on what was the anniversary of her dad’s death and I told her to let it all out.

“I’ve been training dogs for almost 50 years now and the significance of wins like this are not lost on us. I’ve known many brilliant dog men who never have the good fortune we have and evenings like Saturday are priceless.

“It was such a celebration and we decided to stay the extra day with Laurence [Tuffin, host] and ease our way back home today instead.

“I’m really delighted for Lee [Craze, winning owner]. He goes way back in the sport and has come back into the game in recent years now he’s in a position to buy some nice dogs. He understands the value and significance of winning the Derby.”

Hennessy had a word on Lennies Tank, also owned by Craze, who was withdrawn from Saturday’s final after sustaining an injury in a gallop at home early last week.

He said: “He’s fine in himself and my lad at home sent me a video of him just this morning in the paddock. We’ll be getting him checked over and taking it from there. He’s suffered a setback and we won’t rush into any decision with him.

“These things happen in our sport. He’s a fantastic dog and we didn’t really see the best of him at Towcester.”

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