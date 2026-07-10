Interest hotting up for Hove summer events

WITH the track’s big Category One summer double-header looming large, Hove racing manager Rob Abrey is getting set to welcome the stars of the standard and staying scenes to the Sussex track over the next few weeks.

The £10,000-to-the-winner Sussex Cup and £20,000 Regency – both backed by Coral – close to entries on Monday ahead of next Saturday’s first-round heats and Abrey has been delighted with the interest shown in both competitions.

Tonight’s card features trial stakes for both events, while trial activity has been hotting up with Sean Parker’s staying star Droopys Flare set for a workout over the 695m Regency trip this evening.

“Things are taking shape,” Abrey said, “and I’m looking forward to seeing Droopys Flare going round, she’s top class. Obviously the enforced retirement of last year’s champion Mongys Wild has opened the door for a new winner, and I’m sure she’ll be right at the top of the entries for the Regency.

“I’ve followed the news regarding Proper Heiress, who gave Mark Wallis a brilliant big-race double last year when taking the Sussex Cup, and it looks unlikley he’ll be back to defend his crown, but we’ve seen some smart performers warming up in recent weeks.”

Thursday’s trials saw Craig Morris pair Droopys Trade (16.32sec, -5) and Droopys Assured (29.22sec, -10) setting the standard over 285m and 500m respectively, while Patrick Janssens duo Fabulous Aria (29.96sec) and Droopys Graph (30.23sec, both -10) had workouts over the 515m Sussex Cup trip.

Paul Young also gave workouts to several of his team, with Droopys Alldeway (29.47sec), Bowmers Wildcat (29.54sec) and recent acquisition Ballymac Stud (29.79sec) winning trials.

Tonight’s pre-meeting session sees Nottingham trainer Kelly Wilton’s Three Steps To Victory hero Fortanach Col have a first look at the track in a 515m spin, while Richard Rees gives reigning Sprinter of the Year Shadow Storm a two-bend trial.

Abrey added: “It’s good to see trainers like Sean Parker, Kelly Wilton and Ruth Lambe [Dunstall Park] bringing dogs down for trials.

“The Sussex Cup distance of 515m is the longest four-bend trip in the country and is a proper test of a dog.

“I’m hopeful of a good entry, and finals night on August 1 runs alongside the Goodwood Festival, which has proved a popular link.”

Given the historical success of the Hove double-headers, Abrey is also hopeful the decision to bring forward this year’s George Curtis & Ballyregan Bob Memorial to run alongside the Gold Collar will also work well.

The 740m Category One competition was won last year by Rees’s Deadly Disco, who is in action in a Regency trial stakes this evening.

Abrey said: “It was a superb final, but in recent years we’d been going up against a Category One six-bend race at Oxford which had diluted the entry pool.

“We made the decision to move it a bit earlier to run with the Gold Collar, and despite Oxford sadly subsequently closing, I think the new slot should suit the competition better.

“Heats are on October 25 with the races staged over three consecutive Sundays, with finals on November 8.

“Those meetings are daytime racing fixtures, so hopefully it should mean the only fireworks will be on the track and not off it!”

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