Injury could put a stop to Start’s racing career

START THE ENGINE, a prolific winner for Kevin Hutton since arriving on the scene in April last year, looks to have run his last race after picking up an injury at Towcester on Sunday.

Sent off the 2-9 favourite for a 460m contest – a trip he recently held the track record for – the son of Ballymac Cashout-Ballymac Trudi led into the bend but eased noticeably and checked back to the rear of the field, coming home fifth behind Frank Gray’s Makeit River.

Hutton, who has downsized his racing team since the closure of Oxford, said yesterday: “It’s a real shame as he’s been a tremendous dog for the kennel and owner Mark Whiteman, but he’s torn a gracilis quite badly and that’s probably it for him.

“He’s had his share of issues this year, and while we’ll get him to the vet to be properly checked over, I’d be more inclined to say that he will be retired.”

A winner of 24 of his 35 races for Hutton, Start The Engine was virtually unbeatable over the 450m trip at his former Cowley base, boasting an Oxford record of 20 wins from 22 starts – with only his debut there, a 14-length A3 romp, being in graded company.

“Mark took a chance and bought him at three months old from the Greyhound Data site,” Hutton said. “And what a ride he’s given us all. It was a real blow when Oxford closed as the dog’s record there was incredible.

“We’re a much smaller outfit now, so to lose a dog of his calibre does leave a hole. But the main thing is he’ll be well looked after while he recovers and then in retirement.”

The trainer, who is now attached to the Northamptonshire circuit, did get on the scoresheet on Sunday’s card with the progressive Southfield Hugo.

The Mark Gilbert-owned dog was winning for the second time in three starts with a 28.89sec (+10) effort over the 500m course as he led home better-fancied kennelmate Droopys Berries, with Hutton yesterday reporting the latter to have picked up an injury.

Of the winner, Hutton added: “He looks a nice dog and he runs the bends really well. He’s a July 24 and was a bit of a late starter after a few issues with a metatarsal.

“He had one run in Ireland in February, which he won, and Sunday was just the fourth race of his career.

“We’ll look to build up his experience but he could be the sort to go for the Kent Derby at Central Park as the track and trip should suit.”

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.