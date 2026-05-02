In-form Wayne to lead the Towcester charge

HEADFORD WAYNE has taken a while to click into gear but a recent win over Central Park’s 277m sprint trip suggest the penny has fully dropped for Maxine Locke’s young dog and he can open his four-bend account in the first of ten opens at Towcester today, live on PGR at 2.54.

The May 24 whelp showed a fine turn of early pace to dominate his last race in a decent 16.18sec, and has a plot draw on the rails for his 460m affair today.

There is plenty of early pace out wide, but Broadway Lord next door in two will not be heading inside and is likely to either leave the door open for Headford Wayne and perhaps stop the seeds getting into their strides.

Mongys Wild is head and shoulders above pretty much every other stayer in the country and today’s opposition over 712m at 4.28 are unlikely to give Mark Wallis’s superstar much to think about as he tunes up for a defence of his TV Trophy over Towcester’s 942m in just over a week’s time.

It is not a poor field but he is special and only severe trouble will prevent him from winning.

Locke’s Droopys Newline opened his account at Central Park last month but it was a soft race and today’s 3.32 over 460m is a tougher test.

Ballymac Shelly trialled nicely over course and distance and if Angie Kibble’s bitch bangs out she can lead round to make all.

Born Racer and Pavilion Team are well matched over the 270m sprint trip but first time back at a track seems to be a good time to catch the latter and he can again get first run on his rival to give Wallis another success at 4.47.

There are just two opens at Sheffield’s PGR meeting, but Hoyland Lad looks well worth an interest in the second of them, a 280m sprint at 3.44.

Rose Draper’s dog spotted Blow Out a start when they met in a D1 affair last time to beat him in a decent 16.06sec and can confirm the form with a bit to spare with a better exit.

Open Check nap

Headford Wayne

2.54 Towcester



TV Hot Hounds

Headford Wayne

T1 Towcester 2.54

1pt win

Ballymac Shelly

T3 Towcester 3.32

1pt win

Hoyland Lad

T2 Sheffield 3.44

1pt win

Pavilion Team

T6 Towcester 4.47

1pt win

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