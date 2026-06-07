In-form Kipper looks set to smoke her rivals again at Nottingham

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SWIFT KIPPER is firing on all cylinders and Terry Munslow’s bitch can complete a four-timer at Nottingham tonight in the Arc Standard Trophy final at 9.11, live on PGR.

The 500m decider is one of seven opens on the card at Colwick Park, and the sole seeded runner can enjoy ample racing room out wide.

Blessed with fine early dash, the July 2023 whelp can race clear and go beyond recall, with Nathan Hunt’s scopey Cascabel the danger and forecast play.

Stuart Tighe’s classy Good Acclaim, who is five from five over two bends at Nottingham, drops to 255m for the Arc Dash Trophy at 8.01 but is trappy and speedy enough to cope.

More fireworks are expected from one of the fastest sprinters in training to justify cramped odds.

Heats of the Arc 480m Trophy follow and Frank Macklin’s well-drawn Michelle My Bell gets the nod in the first qualifier at 8.19.

She can use her inside racing line at the bend to hold her rivals at bay before kicking clear down the far side.

Patrick Godfrey’s Arthur Minute drops back in trip for the second heat at 8.36 and can overpower inferior rivals from halfway.

Munslow’s Swift Home has struggled for a clear run in recent outings but can take advantage of a handy draw in five with an erratic starter in four and trap six vacant for heat three at 8.54.

Mossrich Mossy was reeled in late over 500m last time out but can get back to winning ways when switching back to sprinting over 305m at 9.28.

Esther Driver’s speedster has a slow starter on his immediate inside and can take charge at the opening bend to secure a second career success.

Kennelmate Sheezatwister kept fair company in Ireland and can score on debut at 9.46 in a moderate 480m maiden.

Open Check nap

Swift Kipper

9.11 Nottingham



TV Hot Hounds

Michelle My Bell

T1 Nottingham 8.19

1pt win

Swift Home

T5 Nottingham 8.54

1pt win

Swift Kipper

T6 Nottingham 9.11

1pt win

Mossrich Mossy

T2 Nottingham 9.28

1pt win

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