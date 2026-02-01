In-form Hunt enjoys a Dunstall Park hat-trick

NATHAN HUNT was the man in form at Dunstall Park on Saturday night with a hat-trick of winners highlighted by a superb run from Bang On Edith to lower the colours of Oaks queen Butlers Lane in a 480m bitches’ contest.

Monmore trainer Hunt, who writes this week’s Monday Column, sent out Bang On Edith to make all, clocking a blistering 2.93sec sectional en route to a 28.28sec success.

That win saw Barry Denby’s Butlers Lane surrender an unbeaten record at the Arc track, with the Nottingham raider having won all of her previous eight races there including the £20,000 PGR Oaks final.

“That was Edith’s first four-bend race since August,” Hunt said. “She had a season and we brought her back over two bends and she did win a sprint open at Dunstall.

“Then she got spiked in her next race so was off for a few weeks again. The 480m there is slightly easier than at Monmore and when she gets it right she’s very good.

“Hopefully the fact we’ve beaten Butlers Lane will encourage people to enter again as I’d like to keep Edith to bitches’ races when possible.”

Hunt’s other two winners on the card, Droopys Flotilla and Kilara Berb, will be returning to Monmore next week for a crack at the upcoming Category One competitions.

The Golden Jacket is the target for the former, while the Winter Derby is on Kilara Berb’s radar.

“He loves Dunstall Park and is four-from-four there,” Hunt said of his 28.31sec (-10) winner. “That was his first race this year, so it was nice to see him in front. Flotilla had to work harder for her 660m win.

“She’s five this year and has been a brilliant bitch for us. I think Saturday was the first time I’ve ever seen her go outside a dog to get past!

“We will look at retiring her at some point, but she’s still mad keen to go racing.

“Her sister Droopys Fidget, who won us our first Cat One back in 2023 at Sheffield, has just had a litter of 11 to Droopys Sydney in Ireland and the plan is to breed with Flotilla once we make that decision to call it a day.”

