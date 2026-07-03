In-form Bookem turns on the power again

DROOPYS BOOKEM powered home to victory at Newcastle on Thursday, landing a trial stakes for the upcoming £12,500 Arc Northern Flat for the second week running.

Tom Heilbron’s All England Cup runner-up came from off the pace to score in 28.82sec for the 480m, kicking off a double for the local handler.

Kennelmate Droopys Link made all in 28.80sec in another of the three trial stakes on the night, with Stuart Ray’s Blackhouse Lewi going quickest in 28.78sec in the other.

There were also three trial stakes for the Angel Of The North – also over 480m and starting next week – with Pelaw raider Fabulous Spell going best in 28.87sec for Ronald Knights.

Locals Droopys Calla (29.00sec) and Fabulous Show (29.01sec) were also on the winner’s podium while preparing for the upcoming £7,500 event.

Multiple big-race champion and 2024 Greyhound Of The Year Wicky Ned is a possible for the Northern Flat – a competition he won back in 2024 – and was among the stars limbering up in trials before racing.

He clocked 28.86sec for the 480m, but Brian Fairbairn’s superstar bitch Slingshot Poppy was quickest by some way, scorching the Byker sand in 28.22sec.

Fenwick’s Northern Puppy Derby winner Woltemade (28.63sec) was another notable on the sheet, along with Diane Henry’s Betgoodwin Tutts (28.66sec) and Fairbairn’s Skye The Boss (28.62sec), who both went well on a track rated as running ten spots slow.

Harvey hits Hove trophy final double

JUNE HARVEY enjoyed a fine night at Hove on Thursday as she landed both finals down for decision.

Rapido Benji justified cramped odds to make all in the 500m Coral Maidens Trophy in a smart 29.34sec, while veteran Ower Cracker was an 18-1 shock winner, staying on strongly in a messy Coral 515 Trophy to post 30.43sec.

Heather Dimmock bagged a treble on the supporting card, which included two trial stakes for the upcoming Coral Sussex Cup. Her Droopys Extragud (30.22sec) and Dunbolg Formula (30.90sec) got on the board in the two trial stakes before Jazzy Ace (29.57sec) was a very well-backed winner of a ‘winner of one’ contest over 500m.

Heats of the Coral 515m Maiden Trophy saw two smart wins from odds-on favourites Croydon Rory (30.33sec) and Patrick Browne’s Gingers Layla (30.51sec).

In the qualifiers for the Coral 695m Maiden Stayers Trophy Irish Cesarewitch finalist Burrows Odyssey (ex Flight Club) struck on his UK debut for Jason Heath in 42.12sec, while Browne’s Brideside Belle (42.86sec) made all.

Both finals will take place next Saturday coinciding with the track’s switch to Saturday night open racing. The Coral-sponsored Sussex Cup and Regency will both kick off a week later.

Draws for Saturday’s finals - Coral 695 Maiden Stayers Trophy: 1 Marshmallow Man, 2 Bling Bling Mhi (m), 3 Brideside Belle (m), 4 Brief Display (m), 5 Stormy Bluey (m), 6 Burrows Odyssey (w).

Coral 515 Maiden Trophy: 1 Clairkeith Penny, 2 Gingers Layla, 3 Peke Blunders, 4 Glideaway Joey (m), 5 Cloheena Del Boy (m), 6 Croydon Rory (w).

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