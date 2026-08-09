Impressive Evie runs riot once again at Central Park

BUBBLY EVIE, Tony Dean’s TV Trophy runner-up, put her best foot forward over Central Park’s 684m trip on Saturday night when she left her rivals behind in the Jenningsbet Stayers Trophy with an emphatic 13-and-a-half-length success.

Leading at the second bend, she maintained her unbeaten record over the Kent track’s six-bend course when winning for the fifth time over the trip in 40.05sec (-30).

Fastest over the 491m trip was Maxine Locke’s Mystical Batman, who made all in the top division of the Jenningsbet Standard Trophy in 28.91sec (-20).

Locke quickly followed up in division two when her Headford Lily also led throughout, stopping the clock at 29.06sec (-20).

At Doncaster, the most valuable race was the £750 final of the track’s 450m standard competition and this saw an impressive display from Darren Golightly’s Newline Kielty.

A recent finalist in Newcastle’s Angel of the North, she was winning for the sixth time in her last seven starts when coming from off the pace to power home three and a quarter lengths clear of Rose Draper’s Rockmount Bob in a fastest 27.17sec (+10).

Best run over the 483m distance came from Dave Fradgley’s Look Smart, who shaded Barry Denby’s Aghaburren Luna by three-parts in 29.37sec (+10), while elsewhere on the card John Flaherty’s stamina-laden Greenwell Gypsy returned to winning ways when powering her way through to land a 661m one-off in 41.33sec (+15).

Rick Holloway’s jumping team were in good shape at Star Pelaw, where the Hove trainer’s Punk Rock Legend led home a 1-2-3 for the kennel over the 435m hurdle course, winning by five and a half lengths in 26.52sec (+10).

Quickest on the flat over the four-bend trip was Cheryl Ingram’s Sunnyside Gurkha in 25.47sec (+10), while later on the card Glenn Foot’s Witton Gucci also turned on the style to win by a 590m one-off in a swift 35.87sec (+20).

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