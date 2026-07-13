Iceman looks a cool Sunderland play

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ANTIGUA ICEMAN shaped up nicely over two bends last time out at Sunderland and looks ready to strike on his return to 450m tonight at 7.11, live on PGR.

Graham Strike’s former top-grade performer has the early firepower to cut loose and will relish the step up in trip against A2 opposition.

Later on the card, scopey tracker Pomba Pauline can notch a third career success on just her eighth start for Chantelle McNicholas when she races against A7 rivals at 9.28.

Her draw in three is a nice launchpad to work from and she can make all.

At Towcester, early pace can prove potent over 460m for Richard Baker’s Quivers Bucks, who can make all in the B4 contest at 6.59.

By contrast, the staying power of Peter Harnden’s Salacres Cath can see her swoop late in the A6 over 500m at 8.41.

Best bets

Quivers Bucks

T1 Towcester 6.59

1pt win

Antigua Iceman

T4 Sunderland 7.11

1pt win

Salacres Cath

T1 Towcester 8.41

1pt win

Pomba Pauline

T3 Sunderland 9.28

1pt win

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